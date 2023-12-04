Bulgari launch a limited edition watch collaboration with Gran Turismo

The world is a very different place compared to how it was 25 years ago. For starters, we find ourselves in a whole new millennium, with a vastly different landscape around the world.

One thing that hasn't changed is the love for the Bulgari Aluminium. This watch proved to be a timeless design, with a svelte case which worked perfectly on both male and female wrists.

Now, the brand have launched a duo of new limited edition variants of the watch. That comes in conjunction with the Gran Turismo franchise, who are also celebrating ten years of their Vision GT program. That aimed to put the development of simulated race cars in the hands of real manufacturers.

So, what can we expect on these watches? Well, for starters, we find a chronograph variant of the Bulgari Aluminium model. That features an aluminium case – as you might have twigged from the name – and includes the iconic rubber Bulgari bezel.

The three sub dials are set to mimic the dials found in classic Gran Turismo cars, while a yellow colourway pushes that link even further. There are two models on offer – one with a yellow dial and black sub dials, and one with an anthracite dial and yellow indices. The yellow dial variant is limited to 500 pieces, while the anthracite model is limited to 1,200 pieces.

The built-in tachymetre scale adds another layer of racing pedigree to the model, too. Inside, a calibre B381 movement keeps things ticking away. That's a Sellita SW300 base, with a Dubois-Depraz module on top.

Oh, and as if that wasn't enough, the watch comes with an added benefit. See, the brand has also unveiled a concept car based around the limited edition watch. The Bulgari Aluminium Vision GT Car utilises the same colour scheme as the watch and features similar shapely lines throughout the design.

Users who purchase one of the limited edition pieces will also get a download code to use the concept hypercar in game. That's a nifty addition, which will only be available to the 1,900 users who get hands on with one of the timepieces.