Build strength and boost your metabolism with a pair of dumbbells and these three exercises

We all know the importance of moving regularly and keeping fit and active. However, following this through is sometimes easier said than done. Especially when you have a desk job, a family, pets…life! It can make fitting in time for fitness feel like a real struggle. This speedy circuit solves this issue though, as it’s only got three exercises and takes 10 minutes to complete, all you need is a pair of dumbbells.

Circuits are where you perform one exercise after another (so good if you’re pushed for time) and usually combine a mixture of strength training and endurance training. This particular one is a combination circuit, which is where you pair two exercises into one. As a result, your body will work harder, burning more calories and pushing your strength even further, so you get even more bang for your buck.

Although we mentioned earlier you'll be needing a pair of dumbbells, you can also use a two kettlebells if you have them. It's only three exercises to get through, so really try and make the most of it. You'll do each one for 10 reps back-to-back. Once you've finished your first round take a 90 second rest before repeating the workout two more times. Also, wear a good pair of workout shoes for extra stability and balance. Here's your workout:

Bicep curls into an Arnold press

Curtsy lunge into a single leg RDL, then into a staggered squat (do on both sides)

Skull crusher into a crunch, then into a leg drop

Have absolutely no home gym equipment what's so ever? Fill up two of your biggest water bottles and use these as dumbbells instead. If you enjoyed this workout, give this 15-minute lower body circuit a try, that is also knee-friendly. Want to focus on your upper body instead? This 10-minute dumbbell circuit will help build serious size and strength.