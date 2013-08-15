BT Sport launches for Virgin Media customers

Sports fans using Virgin Media can now take advantage of BT Sport at no extra cost - thanks to a deal between the two companies

Virgin Media has announced that BT Sport will now be available on its subscription TV service.

If you're on the Virgin Media TV XL subscription, you'll get three channels: BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2 and ESPN, as well as their HD counterparts, for free as part of your monthly package.

The benefits include exclusive Premier League matches as well as Aviva Premiership Rugby, the FA Cup, F1, Women's Tennis Association matches and even some NASCAR coverage.

"Virgin Media homes are kicking-off the new season with the most complete sporting line-up around in one simple subscription, from Barclays Premier League football and Aviva Premiership rugby to F1, live golf and the culmination of a great Ashes series," said Dana Strong, Virgin Media's COO.

"We're excited to announce our deal with BT, making these fantastic new channels available at no extra cost to millions of Virgin TV viewers and in HD as standard.”

The channels will also be made available on Virgin TV Anywhere - the company's mobile entertainment service for smartphones and tablets.

If you don't have the Virgin XL package, then you can still get the extra channels at a cost of £15 per month. The new BT service is available from today.