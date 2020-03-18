Bremont reveals a trio of military-inspired British watches for 2020

British watchmaker Bremont has revealed its three new additions to its portfolio for 2020.

These include the all-new Project Possible, plus the military aviation-inspired ALT1-C Griffon and ALT1-P2 Jet.

The first new timepiece, called the Project Possible, is named after the achievements of Bremont ambassador Nirmal Purja, who broke a mountaineering record by reaching the summit of Earth’s 14 tallest mountains, all over 8,000 metres, in six months and six days. The previous record was almost eight years.

To celebrate this, Bremont is producing a 300-piece run of the Project Possible watch. The piece is a GMT version of Bremont’s 43mm S500 dive watch, and is made from titanium and bronze.

(Image credit: Bremont)

The watch is water-resistant to 500 meters and inside there is Bremont’s own BE-92-2AV self-winding mechanical movement, with 21 jewels and a power reserve of 42 hours, visible through a sapphire case back.

The Project Possible features a bronze unidirectional rotating bezel - a first for any Bremont watch - made from the Cusn8 bronze alloy.

Limited to 300 pieces worldwide, the Bremont Project Possible is priced at £4,995 and can be secured now with a £1,000 deposit.

Next up from Bremont’s new 2020 collection is the ALT1-C Griffon. This watch pays tribute to the specific Spitfire fighter aircraft operated by the father of Bremont’s sibling founders.

(Image credit: Bremont)

Priced at £4,995, the watch uses Bremont’s own BE-50AE automatic chronometer movement with a 42-hour power reserve, visible through the sapphire case back. The 43mm case is made from hardened stainless steel and is complimented by a brown leather strap. Water resistance is 100 metres.

The black dial houses a date complication at six o’clock and dual chronograph dials at the three and nine positions, operated with pusher buttons at two and four.

Finally, we have the stealthy ALT1-P2 Jet. This timepiece comes from a partnership between Bremont and Gravity Industries, producers of an Iron Man-style, jet-powered flying suit.

(Image credit: Bremont)

The £4,195 watch has an all-black steel case with matching strap lugs, buttons and crown. The dial is also black, and so too is the leather strap and buckle.

The dial itself features a date complication at the half-past-four position, sitting snugly between two of the three chronograph dials; the numerals and hands are inlaid with Super-LumiNova for nighttime legibility.

Inside the watch is powered by Bremont’s own BE-53AE automatic movement with 27 jewels and a lengthy 42-hour power reserve, viewable through a smoked sapphire case back. Water-resistance is 100 metres.

Liked this?