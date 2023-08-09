Boulies Master Series 2024 could be the best gaming chair yet

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

One of the easiest ways to level up your gaming setup or home office space is with one of the best gaming chairs. They offer extra comfort for longer seated sessions, and can help to keep your posture in check.

I've been lucky enough to test a lot of gaming chairs over the last year. And my favourite, by a good stretch, was the Boulies Master Series gaming chair. I was blown away by the softness of the PU Leather, and how comfortable it was overall.

Now, the brand have released an update to the series for 2024. And it's a big one. See, while I really did love the Master Series chair, it wasn't without flaws. One of the biggest was the lumbar support, which was only one-way adjustable.

That can be fine, but you run the gauntlet of the support sitting in the right place for your back. Other models – like the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 – have added a greater range of adjustment, to really tailor the chair to you.

Now, Boulies has added similar functionality. The new chair features a dual-adjustment system which can be moved up and down to help find the perfect spot for your back. That's a really critical upgrade, and one which should make the model much more appealing for users.

It's not the only upgrade either. The seat cushion has been redesigned to offer better weight distribution, which should reduce strain on your body during longer seated sessions.

Plus, if you opt for the Water Resistant Fabric covering – users can choose between this and the UltraFlex PU Leather – that's also been upgraded. It's now softer and more durable, while also being more resistant to stains and spills. Plus, there's a new colour option for this year – Como. That's a greenish hue, which looks really smart.

All in all, I'm really excited for this release. I think it has the potential to challenge long-time strongholds in the gaming chair space – like Secretlab – for the crown of best option on the market. Can Boulies knock the well-established brand off its perch? Time will tell, but I think it will be the closest head-to-head on the market.

We'll have to wait until we get our hands on one to know for sure – watch this space!