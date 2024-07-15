Bose's 5-star Award-winning Ultra Earbuds are at their lowest price yet

The best Amazon Prime Day deals inspire the retailer's biggest competitors to come out and match the best deals – which is great for competition, and ideal if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership. One such deal is on Bose's best earbuds of 2024, which are at the lowest price.

Check out the Bose QC Ultra Earbuds deal here

Available at either Currys or Amazon for £219, that's a solid £80 off (27%) the RRP. And seeing as these earbuds only launched this year, that's a great deal. It's not brand new, however, as tracking the fluctuating pricing shows that retailers have seen that discount yo-yoing off and on this year. 

Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: was £299 now £219 at Amazon | Currys

With world-class active noise-cancelling (ANC), top design and great comfort, these in-ears are sheer perfection. Their main criticism is high price – but with this 27% discount offer, Bose's best earbuds are now within a sensible price bracket and worth every penny. 

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are very impressive in-ears: T3's review scored the earbuds a full-score 5-star rating for being so impressive, with the product going on to win the T3 Awards for Best Earbuds 2024 too.

As said in T3's review: "ANC in-ears don't get better than this" – because the active noise-cancelling available here is leaps and bounds ahead of its competition. If you want to really block out the outside world then there's no better ANC product on the market in our opinion.

It's worth checking out T3's new Best Earbuds feature, which highlights all the best in-ears available in 2024. It's a brand new feature, fully up to date, and the Bose feature top and centre for delivering on that incredible ANC. Or if in-ears aren't your thing then our Best Headphones guide will show you all the ace over-ears on sale today. 

