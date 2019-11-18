Bose QuietComfort 25s are only $129 at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Just as Sherlock Holmes goes with Dr. Watson, T3 goes with Black Friday and for Black Friday 2019 we've been sleuthing around the web seeking out the best and the brightest of all tech deals, helping you save money on stuff that's genuinely useful. That's because here at T3 are mission is to help people get great technology that is ideal for them.

While the actual Black Friday Friday isn't until next week, major retailers are already slashing prices left, right, and center on a bunch of wicked tech, from smartphones to smart speakers to headphones. There has never been a better time to browse, as the technology on offer is premium, the discounts large and, crucially, the competition is much reduced compared to the big day itself.

This awesome deal on the superb Bose QuietComfort 25 with Noise Cancelling is one of those brilliant deals. Check out the offer in full below:

Bose QuietComfort 25 with Noise Cancelling | Was $177 | Sale price $129 | Available now on Amazon

The wired Bose cans are still very stylish and will never run out of battery whilst still offering noise cancellation and support for voice assistants. For this price, too, they're a pretty unbeatable deal.View Deal

Bose is renowned for its amazing design and sound quality across its headphones and speakers and the Bose QuietComfort 25s are no exception. You can control music through the in-line mic on the connection cable, which lets the headphones control voice assistants.

As the name suggests, the selling point of the QuietComfort's is just that: comfort. The biggest difference between cheap and expensive headphones is the former are generally hard to wear for an extended period of time. Not so here, and your ears will definitely thank us for it.