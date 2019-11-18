Bose Home Speaker 300 is just $199 at Amazon right now ahead of Black Friday

The company that's known for amazing audio products has done it again.

Bose Home Speaker 300 Black Friday Amazon deals
(Image credit: Bose)

By

Black Friday has become so synonymous with finding good deals that it can often feel overwhelming, with retailers constantly flashing banners in your face. Luckily, for Black Friday 2019,  T3 has tasked its experts with wading through the deluge to find the very best deals from around the web so you don't have to. 

This means that when the Black Friday period rolls around next week, we'll have a one-stop shop for everything deal related. Oh, and some of the deals are already here, like this excellent one for the Bose Home Speaker 300.

Bose Home Speaker 300 | Was $259 | Sale price $199 | Available now on Amazon
Bose is synonymous with high quality speaker products and the Home Speaker 300 is no exception, boasting exceptional sound no matter where you are in the room, compatibility with smart assistants, and more.View Deal

The Bose Home Speaker 300, announced earlier this year, is a beast of a smart speaker: compatibility with all major voice assistants; incredible sound, no matter where you are in the room; and the ability to link with other Bose speakers for a multi-room experience. It's very hard to beat this for features, especially at this price.

We strongly recommend picking up one of these at $199 since it seems unlikely you'll be able to find a better deal, especially for one that's new.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.