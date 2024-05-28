Bolin Webb launches Muhammad Ali-inspired razor with unique engraving

QUICK SUMMARY Bolin Webb has launched a collaboration with Muhammad Ali Enterprises, bringing the launch of a new Generation Razor model engraved with the Muhammad Ali signature. It can be purchased on Bolin Webb's website for an RRP of £75. It will also be available in selected retailers from June, including a limited edition gold version in Harrods.

Bolin Webb, known for producing a stunning array of luxury shaving razors, has launched a collaboration with Muhammad Ali Enterprises. The launch brings a new model of the Generation Razor, already categorised as one of the best razors on the market, engraved with the Muhammad Ali signature.

Muhammad Ali was one of the most influential athletes and humanitarians of the 20th century, and it's since been more than 60 years after he emerged as a Gold Medalist in Boxing at the 1960 Rome Olympics. Ali’s legacy has extended beyond the ring and he continues to be globally recognised as one of the most celebrated icons of all time.

Harrods of London will also offer a Bolin Webb x Muhammad Ali limited edition razor in gold, available from June at its Knightsbridge flagship store and online. Each gold razor will be engraved with a unique serial number.

(Image credit: Bolin Webb)

The distinctive aluminium finish of this new Generation model brings a fresh look to the Bolin Webb collection of premium razors. The handle is sleek and robust, guaranteed to luxuriously stand out in any bathroom. It has a matching aluminium stand that stops a build up of bacteria and enables the razor to last longer than most.

The Bolin Webb x Muhammad Ali razor can be purchased on Bolin Webb's website for an RRP of £75. It will also be available in selected retailers from June, including a limited edition gold version in Harrods.

(Image credit: Bolin Webb)