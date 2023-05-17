Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Philips is a well-known name in the electric shaver industry and the Shaver Series 7000 product line is one of its most popular. Why? Because it boasts a lot of the top-spec features you’d find in the brand’s more premium Series 9000 range but at a much more affordable price point.

So, what’s the deal with the Philips Shaver Series 7000 electric shaver? For one, it’s targeting those who not only want a device that can provide a clean and close shave but one that is going to be kinder on sensitive skin that's prone to irritation. According to Philips, the Series 7000 has been designed to glide over skin smoothly while offering a close shave, even for those with longer stubble thanks to the shaver’s triple head design with built-in SkinIQ tech.

But does it work as well as promised? And will it make it on our list for the best electric shaver (opens in new tab)? Let's find out...

PHILIPS SHAVER SERIES 7000 REVIEW: PRICE & AVAILABILITY

The Philips Shaver Series 7000 was released during the midst of the pandemic in 2020 and is available to buy now (opens in new tab) from Philips’ official website or online retailers such as Amazon (opens in new tab) for £149, down from an RRP of £320.

In the box, you’ll find a cleaning brush, a charging and cleaning stand, a Quick Clean Pod, charging cable and travel pouch.

(Image credit: Lee Bell / T3)

PHILIPS SHAVER SERIES 7000 REVIEW: DESIGN

Not only does the Series 7000 have a stylish and premium look, but Philips says it was designed specifically to cater to those with sensitive skin. This has been achieved by creating a flexible, triple-head design that twists and pivots to adjust to the contours of your face and neck. The brand claims that these features help to reduce irritation by 85%, lowering friction and minimising the pulling of hairs.

On top of that, the shaver sports a microbead protective coating that enables the shaver heads to lift, cut, and remove hair without causing any skin damage, providing an ultra-close shave. Although I’ll talk more about whether that’s the case later on in the performance section.

Ergonomically, the Series 7000 does feel a bit chunky in the hand, especially when you’re trying to maneuver it around hard-to-reach areas or over tricky angles. It gets easier to navigate the more you use it, though.

One of the best things about the Series 7000 is that it boasts an Aqua Tec seal design, meaning it’s completely waterproof and can therefore be used to perform wet shaves in or out of the shower.

(Image credit: Lee Bell / T3)

Another top feature is the shaver’s Smart Click Precision Trimmer, which sits on the back of the shaver handle and pops up with the flick of a button. This is handy for those wanting to trim longer facial hair often, such as beard lines, sideburns or necklines.

You don’t have to worry about cleaning so much, either as the Philips Shaver Series 7000 is equipped with a SmartClean system built into the charging stand. This feature is super convenient in that it not only cleans the shaver blades as it sits charging in its dock but lubricates them, too, for a smooth shave. The cleaning solution is alcohol-based, which helps to kill bacteria while preventing a buildup of dirt and oil on the shaver.

While there's a lot going on design-wise, the shaver itself is sleek and attractive with a stylish brush satin finish that is hard not to like.

(Image credit: Lee Bell / T3)

PHILIPS SHAVER SERIES 7000 REVIEW: PERFORMANCE

Since the Philips Shaver Series 7000 touts a triple-head design that flexes and pivots to keep close contact with your skin at all times, I found the device offers a relatively comfortable and close shave.

The unique head design ensures you don’t need to keep going over the same skin to get the close shave that you want, which leads to less irritation. This is because it touts a whopping 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades, which Philips says completes up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, chomping more hair in every stroke. There’s a protective coating that sits between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of 2000 micro-tech beads per square millimetre, this also adds to the overall comfort level while shaving while reducing friction.

Another thing I should mention is the Series 7000’s connectivity features. The shaver can be linked up to a smartphone via Philip’s GroomTribe app, which tracks your face-trimming techniques via motion sensors built into the shaver’s handle, providing tips and guides on how to improve your technique in the future. It works fine but does feel rather gimmicky and I can’t imagine many people will bother to make use of this feature.

When it comes to battery life, the Series 7000’s lithium-ion battery provides around 50 minutes of shaving time on a single charge. The shaver also has a quick-charge feature that provides enough power for one full shave after just a five-minute charge. You’ll also find a LED battery level indicator display in the handle so you can keep an eye on how much juice you’ve got left.

Overall, I was very impressed with the level of comfort and closeness of the shaves I experienced while using the Philips Shaver Series 7000 and couldn’t recommend it enough to those looking for a premium electric shaver without the extortionate price point.

(Image credit: Lee Bell / T3)

PHILIPS SHAVER SERIES 7000 REVIEW: VERDICT

The Philips Series 7000 electric shaver is one of the best options for those looking for a grooming device that’s not only brimming with top-spec features, but will suit sensitive skin types, all without making much of a dent in your wallet.

Well designed and thought through, the shaver is certainly worthy of a place by your bathroom mirror, if you ask me.