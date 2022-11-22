Black Friday: the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ gaming headset has never been cheaper

Save 40% on one of T3's favourite gaming headsets - you can use it with PC, Mac, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and even Android devices

SteelSeries Arctis 7+
The best Black Friday deals start appearing a few days ahead of the big day, and at Amazon, there are already tonnes to sift through. You could save money on everything from batteries to game consoles and even alcohol. 

In this year's Black Friday sales, I've spotted one deal that almost made my jaw drop. The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ wireless gaming headset has been reduced to its lowest-ever price of £104.99. That's a huge 40% drop from £174.99. 

If you're tempted then act fast because you only have until the best Cyber Monday deals end on the 28th of November to make the most out of it. 

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset: was £174.99, now £104.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset has never been this cheap before. One of T3's long-time favourite gaming headsets, it has had its price slashed by a huge 40% in this Black Friday deal at Amazon.

Why you should buy the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ 

The first thing to know about the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ is that this wireless gaming headset can be used with just about every device you have at home, be that your PC, Mac, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch or even your Android phone. 

The only thing it doesn't work with is Xbox, unfortunately. But Steelseries have an equivalent that does work with Microsoft's consoles - the SteelSeries Arctis 7X.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P was a long-standing entry at the top of T3's guide to the best gaming headsets. The slightly newer 7P+ only makes it better with a longer 30-hour battery life. 

What's so good about this headset is that it performs well across the board, whether that's staying comfortable over particularly long gaming sessions, or making you feel totally immersed in the action with impressive 360-degree audio. 

One big pain point for a lot of gamers is the quality of the microphone, but the SteelSeries Arctis 7 headsets deliver incredible clarity and manage to isolate your voice well so everyone can understand every word. 

The fact that this wireless gaming headset has been made so affordable is a huge deal - no pun intended - but if it sounds like a good choice for you then don't hang about because it won't be this cheap forever! 

