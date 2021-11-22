Black Friday running watch sales at Polar is quite something else this year

Looking for a decent running watch deal this Black Friday? Look no further as Polar has an awesome Black Friday sale on: nearly every watch – apart from the Polar Grit X Pro, Polar Grit X Pro Titan and Polar Vantage V2 SHIFT Edition – is now 20% cheaper until Cyber Monday.

• Shop the Polar Cyber Week Sale, everything is 20% off, use the code 'POLARCYBER21' at checkout

That's a good Black Friday fitness deal if I've ever seen one, mainly because it discounts even the newest Polar watches such as the brilliant Polar Vantage V2 and my personal favourite, the Polar Vantage M2. But you can also save 20% on cheaper watches like the Polar Ignite 2.

Want to see even more running watch and fitness tracker deals? We have a list of the best Garmin deals and best Fitbit deals too. For the best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated deals hub; updated multiple times a day, every day!

THIS JUST IN! It seems Amazon has its own Polar watch sale which you can check out here. The Polar M430 is now only £79.45! What a bargain.

Best Black Friday Polar running watch deals

Polar Ignite 2: was 199.50, now £159.60 at Polar Polar Ignite 2: was 199.50, now £159.60 at Polar

The Polar Ignite 2 is a running watch hidden inside a fitness tracker. It has most of the training features that make Polar watches excellent but hides it all in a lightweight watch body. It has an optical heart rate sensor and even a built-in GPS! Use the code 'POLARCYBER21' at checkout.

Polar Vantage M2: was £269, now £215.20 at Polar Polar Vantage M2: was £269, now £215.20 at Polar

The Polar Vantage M2 is one of the best tri watches on the market: it's reasonably priced, accurate, light and has a bunch of useful training and recovery features athletes need to train smarter, including sleep and recovery tracking, adaptive trainer support and more. Use the code 'POLARCYBER21' at checkout.

Polar Vantage V2: was £449, now £359.20 at Polar Polar Vantage V2: was £449, now £359.20 at Polar

Polar's all bells-and-whistles running watch, the Vantage V2 is on par with the best running watches in terms of build quality, features and accuracy. Unique to Polar, the Vantage V2 can also perform a range of running and cycling tests to check how recovered you are. Use the code 'POLARCYBER21' at checkout.