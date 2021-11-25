Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deal with Pokémon is too good to miss out on

The Nintendo Switch OLED has been in short supply since launching in October and yet, there are some amazing bundles to be found right now at Very. One that stands out, in particular, is perfect for the Pokémon fanatic, featuring the newly released Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

View the Nintendo Switch OLED White console with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl at Very now

It's a very tempting bundle, giving access to all 493 Pokémon. It also saves you a good amount of money, as if you buy all three of these products separately, it will come to over £400. Bargain!

There's also a few more bundles if Pokemon is not your thing, including one with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Party Superstars (Neon), as well as another with the kart racer and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (White). All fantastic offers worth considering.

Nintendo Switch OLED white console with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: was £399.97, now £389.97 (save £10)

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the beloved 2006 Nintendo DS RPGs, receiving a modern overhaul for the Switch console. This offer won't likely beat this year.

Nintendo Switch OLED Neon console with Mario Party Superstars and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was £389.97, now £379.97 (save £10)

This bundle features two terrific Mario experiences, both great for the family. Mario Party Superstars brings back classic mini-games from throughout the years, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is arguably the best in the series to date.

Nintendo Switch OLED white console with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Plus Mario Kart Deluxe: was £389.97, now £379.97 (save £10)

The incredible Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is once again offered here, alongside Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, a one to four-player platformer brimming with colour and that Nintendo magic. Not to mention, Bowser's Fury, which is basically Mario Odyssey combined with Mario Sunshine in the best way possible.

Why buy a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle

The Nintendo Switch OLED offers a large seven-inch OLED screen that T3's own Yasmine Crossland described as "stunning" in her review . It also comes with a longer-lasting battery, better build quality and 64GB of storage.

All games available here are great and worth your time. I'd personally recommend the Mario Kart and Super Mario 3D Worlds bundle. As someone that has played both with a partner, they offer hours of a competitive couple fun and undoubtedly are Nintendo at the top of their game.

These pre-orders are set to arrive before Christmas, so this could just be the perfect present you've been looking for.