The best jewellery brands to shop in the Black Friday sales, including Goldsmiths, Missoma & Pandora

Jewellery is one of the most popular gifts to give at Christmas time. With the Black Friday deals on the horizon, leading UK jewellery brands are getting ready for the big day with sneak peeks, early deals and exclusive discounts.

With so many jewellery brands to choose from, it can be difficult to narrow down which style, materials and colours to go for, especially if you’re buying for someone else.

At T3, we’re dedicated to finding you the best sales and deals. We've searched far and wide to find you the best jewellery brands that are preparing to slash their prices this Black Friday, from celebrity collections from Missoma to everyday favourites from Pandora.

Beaverbrooks Beaverbrooks : Trusted specialists in diamonds, jewellery & watches

Popular UK high-street jewellery brand, Beaverbooks are experts in designer jewellery and watches. In addition to their own collections, Beaverbrooks also sell accessories from top designers, including Michael Kors, Vivienne Westwood and Coeur De Lion. In preparation for their Black Friday sale, Beaverbrooks are currently running a mid-season sale on necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings and watches.

Daisy London Daisy London : Gold statement accessories

Daisy London are well known for their signature gold and silver metals, dramatic Art Deco shapes and their chunky statement jewellery. Daisy London regularly have big discounts on their collaboration pieces, including the Estee Lalonde X Daisy collection.

Goldsmiths Goldsmiths : Luxury fine jewellery collections / SALE LIVE NOW

The Goldsmiths Black Friday sale is now live with up to 50% off their Christmas collection, diamond engagement rings, designer watches and high quality necklaces, earrings and bracelets. Whether you’re headed to one of the shops dotted around the UK or shopping online, Goldsmiths have amazing offers on their full range of jewellery, so get shopping!

H.Samuel H.Samuel : Massive sales on high quality accessories

H.Samuel haven’t even set their Black Friday sale live yet, but they’re already running huge sales, saving you hundreds of pounds on premium jewellery. These sales include 50% off on watches, 50% off on selected Christmas collections, up to 60% off in their Diamonds Clearance event and cash savings on individual pieces.

Missoma Missoma : Layering experts with lots of celebrity fans

Missoma is one of the most popular jewellery brands in the UK and the world. Missoma jewellery is regularly seen on Bella and Gigi Hadid, Billie Eilish, Kate Middleton and Margot Robbie, to name a few. Known for their layering pieces and colourful gemstones, Missoma is predicted to be handsomely discounted this Black Friday. For exclusive early access to the Missoma Black Friday deals, sign up on their website and be notified when their sale goes live so you can bag designer jewellery before anyone else.

Monica Vinader Monica Vinader : Stylish sustainable jewellery

Monica Vinader is a jewellery brand striving for a more ethical future, by creating jewellery using recycled gold vermeil and sterling silver, and sustainably sourced gemstones. Monica Vinader’s early access sale is now live, with 25% off sitewide and 30% off on orders over £150 for newsletter subscribers. Following the Black Friday sale, Monica Vinader will take part in Giving Tuesday, where every sale made between Tuesday 30th November - Friday 24th December will go to the Jagriti Foundation.

Orelia London Orelia London : Dainty trendy jewellery collections

Orelia London creates gold and silver dainty trendy jewellery, for both men and women. Their outlet is always full of top deals on a range of products, but their necklace deals are typically the most discounted. You can sign up for early access to the Orelia London Black Friday sale and be the first to shop when it goes live.

Pandora Pandora : Unique & sparkling charms

Popular charm jewellery brand, Pandora is best known for their customisable charm bracelets and sparkling lab created diamonds. Their Black Friday sale is sure to be full of brilliant discounts. We suggest keeping your eye on the Pandora ME, Pandora Brilliance and Christmas Novelty collections.

Selfridges Selfridges : The go-to department store for all things fashion

Selfridges is one of the most popular retailers to shop for clothing, shoes, bags and jewellery. Selfridges offer the best designer brands at discounted prices, including Bvlgari, Cartier and Tiffany & Co. Their Black Friday sale promises to be big so if you’re looking for top deals on designer jewellery, check out Selfridges.

