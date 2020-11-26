This Amazon Black Friday Garmin Fenix 6 Pro deal is the Garmin watch deal we've been waiting for!

Cheap Garmin watch deals incoming! We have already seen some amazing discounts on Forerunner and Vivoactive/Vivomove models and it's now the Garmin Fenix 6;s turn to receive a price cut, thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal: almost all Fenix 6 models are now way cheaper than usual, the cheapest going for as low as £359 in the UK.

• Shop cheap Garmin Fenix 6 models at Amazon UK, prices from £359

In the US, you can save big on the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, also at Amazon.

• Buy the cheap Garmin Fenix 6 Pro at Amazon US, was $699.99, now $549.99, save $150

As well as these amazing Garmin Fenix 6 watch deals, there are plenty more Garmin watch deals kicking about online, all of the most notable ones listed below.

These cheap Garmin watch deals will delight both runners and non-runners alike. Read on for more details…And in case you need some extra encouragement, here are a few reasons why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 935 on Black Friday, being on the best running watch still.

Garmin Fenix 6S

Today's Best Deal Garmin Fenix 6S | Was £529.99 | Now £359 | Save £170.99 at Amazon

The smallest Fenix 6 sibling, the Garmin Fenix 6S has all the best features of the large Fenix models but houses them in a more compact case. And if you've ever seen a Fenix 6 Pro, you know how big they are so for most people with smaller wrists, the Fenix 6S is probably the better option than the Pro. Buy it now, just over £170 off!View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Running Smartwatch | Was £249.99 | Now £179 | Save £70.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 245 is the best running watch for most runners. It has built-in GPS, supports the Garmin Coach adaptive training feature, provides VO2 max estimation, training status and race prediction times. The Forerunner 245 also supports smart notifications and, of course, tracks heart rate 24/7.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 945

Best deal Garmin Forerunner 945 | Was £519.99 | Now £449 | Save £70.99 at Wiggle

The Garmin Forerunner 945 is still the best running watch from Garmin and thanks to this deal at Wiggle, it's also the best value for money too. Don't miss out on this offer!View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 745

Garmin Forerunner 745, Neo Tropic | Was £449.99 | Now £408.52 | Save £41.47 at Wiggle

This is not the most mind-blowing discount we've ever seen but considering that the Forerunner 745 has literally just been released, it's still worth a look at. The Forerunner 745 is one of the most capable running/triathlon watches on the market and probably a better option than the Forerunner 945, especially for this price.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45

Garmin Forerunner 45 | Was $199.99 | Now $149.99 | Save $50 at Amazon

The Forerunner 45 is a GPS running watch that supports Garmin Coach feature which is adaptable running coach that can train you up to anything from a 10K to a marathon race in a set amount of time based on your training performance. Connected features include smart notifications for incoming texts and calls, live tracking and controls for the music playing on your paired compatible smartphone. Now $50 off!View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music, Rose Gold | Was £349.99 | Now £219.99 | Save £130 at Wiggle

The Garmin Forerunner 645 is one of the best multi-sport Garmin watch. Granted, it hasn't got the latest sensors, but it can still track a variety of sports and health metrics accurately. The Music version even has on-board music storage so you can listen to your Spotify and Deezer playlist offline (premium subscription is required). The Rose Gold and Slate versions are £219.99 while the Cerise variety is also on offer for £291.99. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 935

Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Multi-Sport Smartwatch | Was £389.99 | Now £299.99 | Save £90 at Wiggle

The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a still premium smartwatch, even considering that its successor, the Forerunner 945 is available too. Thanks to this massive price drop at Amazon, it's even more appealing! The Forerunner 935 weighs only 49 grams and its battery will last up to two weeks (or 24 hours in GPS mode). It can also provide you with top notch running, cycling and swimming metrics. Buy it now!View Deal

Garmin Instinct

Garmin Instinct Adventure Smartwatch | Was $249.99 | Now $149.99 | Save $100 at Bass Pro Shops

Garmin's most popular adventure watch, the Instinct is rugged, capable and always ready for the Great Outdoors. It features a 3-axis compass, a barometric altimeter, built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor and more. the Instinct is also watch is water-rated to 100 metres and constructed to MIL-STD-810G for thermal, shock and water resistance.View Deal

Garmin Instinct Solar

Garmin Instinct Solar Adventure Smartwatch | Was $399.99 | Now $299.99 | Save $100 at Competitive Cyclist

Garmin's most popular adventure watch, the Instinct is rugged, capable and always ready for the Great Outdoors. It features a 3-axis compass, a barometric altimeter, built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor and more. the Instinct is also watch is water-rated to 100 metres and constructed to MIL-STD-810G for thermal, shock and water resistance. The Solar version can run 'indefinitely' using solar energy and now it's also $100 off at Competitive Cyclist!View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar Smartwatch (47mm, Stainless Steel) | Was $849.99 | Now $699.99 | Save $150 at Best Buy

The Fenix 6 is Garmin's most robust and precise outdoor watch. It has offline maps, POI navigation, a myriad of sensors and more features you can ever try. It's also rugged as hell and solar version also has the capability to charge the watch using sunlight. For $699.99, this is an absolute steal!View Deal

Garmin Vivomove 3S

Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch | On sale for £169 | Was £199 | you save £30 at Currys

Looking for something less sporty? The Garmin Vivomove 3S hybrid smartwatch has many of the 'hardcore' features of Garmin running watches but houses them in an attractive case. The Vivomove 3S has connected GPS, provides smart notifications on the wrist and has a long battery life too.View Deal

Why should you buy a Garmin watch

The term 'best running watch' is almost synonymous with 'best Garmin watch': they are reliable, precise, rugged and designed from the ground-up for athletes. The best Garmin watches, just like many high-end running watches on the market, can measure heart rate and calories burned, so if you want to keep your weight gain under control.

Garmin is renowned for their running and multi-sport watches, mainly because their precision, ruggedness and user-friendliness. You can count on even the most basic models having more than enough features to track your fitness activities with high accuracy.

Garmin's GPS performance is second to none – the company started off a GPS manufacturer, after all – but over the years it mastered other aspects of tracking sport activities accurately, thanks to the user data of millions of Garmin watch users. Top tier models, such as the Garmin Forerunner 245 and the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, are coveted for their precision and performance.

