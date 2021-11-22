Black Friday gaming peripheral deals with 30% off or more

The Black Friday sales have officially arrived so there's no better time to give your gaming set-up a refresh.

Whether you’re looking for the best gaming mouse, one of the best gaming keyboards, one of the best gaming headsets or even one of the best gaming monitors - there are discounts galore across the web right now.

Here you’ll find all of the best Black Friday deals on gaming peripherals and accessories with 30% off or more. You can get discounts on T3 5-star rated products including the Razer DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse and the Roccat Kone Pro Air wireless gaming mouse, as well as deals on fan favourites like the Razer Blackshark V2 gaming headset and the Corsair K70 keyboard.

Best gaming mouse deals

Razer DeathAdder V2: was £69.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (save £40) Razer DeathAdder V2: was £69.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (save £40)

Get 57% off the Razer DeathAdder V2, it's the best gaming mouse for most people. It has a 20,000 DPI resolution sensor, optical switches, 8 programmable buttons, 5 onboard memory profiles and a flexible braided cable.

Roccat Kone Pro Air: was £119.99, now £82.24 at Amazon (save £37) Roccat Kone Pro Air: was £119.99, now £82.24 at Amazon (save £37)

The Roccat Kone Pro Air is 30% cheaper than usual at Amazon. This T3 five-star rated wireless gaming mouse is a top-performer with 19K DPI, 50G acceleration, smooth skates and tactile Titan Optical switches. It's lightweight and good-looking too.

HyperX Pulsefire Surge: was £49.99, now £27.99 at Amazon (save £22) HyperX Pulsefire Surge: was £49.99, now £27.99 at Amazon (save £22)

Save £22 on the HyperX Pulsefire Surge, that's a 44% discount. This gaming mouse has a 360 degree RGB light ring so it's sure to jazz up your rig. You'll get 50 million clicks from the Omron switches, 6 programmable buttons and up to 16,000 DPI.

Best gaming keyboard deals

Corsair K70 MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was £149.99, now £99.99 at Amazon (save £50) Corsair K70 MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was £149.99, now £99.99 at Amazon (save £50)

Save 33% on the Corsair K70 MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard today. This RGB keyboard has dynamic per-key backlighting and 8MB of storage to keep three stored profiles on board. The brushed aluminium frame looks great and is built to last.

Razer Huntsman Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was £199.99, now £126 at Amazon (save £73) Razer Huntsman Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was £199.99, now £126 at Amazon (save £73)

The Razer Huntsman Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard has been discounted by 37% at Amazon. It's the best premium gaming keyboard you can buy, combining optical sensors and mechanical switches to create Razer's own 'optomechanical' switches.

Best gaming headset deals

Razer Blackshark V2: was £99.99, now £55.29 at Amazon (save £44) Razer Blackshark V2: was £99.99, now £55.29 at Amazon (save £44)

Save 45% on the Razer Blackshark V2 in Amazon's Black Friday sale. This wired gaming headset can be connected through USB or a 3.5mm audio cable, which means you can use it with just about any PC or console It even has advanced passive noise cancellation so nothing can break your focus.

HyperX Cloud Revolver 7.1: was £125, now £64.99 at Currys (save £61) HyperX Cloud Revolver 7.1: was £125, now £64.99 at Currys (save £61)

The HyperX Cloud Revolver 7.1 is 48% cheaper than usual right now at Currys. This gaming headset is compatible with both PC and PlayStation, you can connect it using USB or a headphone jack and it features virtual surround sound with a noise-cancelling microphone.

Best gaming monitor deals

LG UltraGear 32GP850 32": was £499, now £349 at Currys (save £150) LG UltraGear 32GP850 32": was £499, now £349 at Currys (save £150)

Get 30% off the LG UltraGear 32GP850 32" gaming monitor at Currys. With a Quad HD 2560 x 1440p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, this is a good-looking gaming monitor to level up your play. You'll be able to adjust the height as well as pivot and tilt the screen for comfort too.

MSI Optix G241 24'': was £219, now £148.97 at Amazon (save £70.03) MSI Optix G241 24'': was £219, now £148.97 at Amazon (save £70.03)

If you need a small, cheap gaming monitor, then you can get 32% off the MSI Optix G241 at Amazon right now. You'll get Full HD resolution with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a 1ms response time. You can connect to it using HDMI and DisplayPort.

Best gaming surface deals