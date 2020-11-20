Simba mattress prices PLUMMET ahead of Black Friday

The Black Friday mattress deals are here, and this Simba Black Friday deal is particularly tempting: you can save 35% off the superbly comfortable Simba Hybrid mattress and 35% off the even more luxurious Simba Hybrid Pro, Simba's best mattress . The savings apply to your entire order, not just the mattress. The discount brings the price down to just £369.85 for the Hybrid and £564.85 for the Pro, and there's finance available to spread the cost too.

You don't need to jump through hoops or procure a Simba discount code for this Black Friday mattress deal: simply choose your Simba mattress and the discount will be applied automatically.

Both mattresses are cool, comfortable, supportive and suitable for all body types, and they're both based on a mix of pocket springs and memory foam. The key difference between the Hybrid and the Hybrid Pro is that the latter also has an extra wool comfort layer, an extra spring-comfort layer and double the amount of titanium springs.

UK deal | 35% off all Simba mattresses

This Simba mattress deal takes a whopping 35% off the price of the Simba Hybrid and Simba Hybrid Pro. There's no need for a discount code – the savings are already there when you choose your mattress size – and there's finance available to spread the cost. Savings apply to your entire order.

Bargain-hunting? Explore the more of the best Black Friday deals

We think the Simba Hybrid Original is a great choice for side or back sleepers: in our Simba mattress review we explained that it was comfortable, supportive and not too hot. It may be a little too soft for front sleepers, though, and at full price it's quite expensive compared to some rivals – so these discounts are very welcome.

The Hybrid is the top-selling Simba mattress but if you want even more luxury there's also the Hybrid Pro. With double the spring count and more comfort layers it's deeper, plusher and feels very luxurious. Both mattresses come with a 100-night trial and a no-quibble refund policy.

More mattress sales to browse

Black Friday sales around the web