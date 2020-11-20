Simba mattress prices PLUMMET ahead of Black Friday

The Black Friday mattress deals are here, and this Simba Black Friday deal is particularly tempting: you can save 35% off the superbly comfortable Simba Hybrid mattress and 35% off the even more luxurious Simba Hybrid Pro, Simba's best mattress. The savings apply to your entire order, not just the mattress. The discount brings the price down to just £369.85 for the Hybrid and £564.85 for the Pro, and there's finance available to spread the cost too.
You don't need to jump through hoops or procure a Simba discount code for this Black Friday mattress deal: simply choose your Simba mattress and the discount will be applied automatically.
Both mattresses are cool, comfortable, supportive and suitable for all body types, and they're both based on a mix of pocket springs and memory foam. The key difference between the Hybrid and the Hybrid Pro is that the latter also has an extra wool comfort layer, an extra spring-comfort layer and double the amount of titanium springs.
UK deal | 35% off all Simba mattresses
This Simba mattress deal takes a whopping 35% off the price of the Simba Hybrid and Simba Hybrid Pro. There's no need for a discount code – the savings are already there when you choose your mattress size – and there's finance available to spread the cost. Savings apply to your entire order.
- Bargain-hunting? Explore the more of the best Black Friday deals
We think the Simba Hybrid Original is a great choice for side or back sleepers: in our Simba mattress review we explained that it was comfortable, supportive and not too hot. It may be a little too soft for front sleepers, though, and at full price it's quite expensive compared to some rivals – so these discounts are very welcome.
The Hybrid is the top-selling Simba mattress but if you want even more luxury there's also the Hybrid Pro. With double the spring count and more comfort layers it's deeper, plusher and feels very luxurious. Both mattresses come with a 100-night trial and a no-quibble refund policy.
More mattress sales to browse
- Nectar mattress Black Friday deals
- Simba Black Friday sale
- Emma mattress Black Friday deals
- OTTY Black Friday deals
- Eve mattress Black Friday discounts
- DreamCloud Black Friday deals
- Brook + Wilde discount codes and deals
Black Friday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – huge sale across all departments
- AO.com – save on household appliances large and small
- Argos – big deals with same-day home delivery
- ASOS– savings on over 850 brands
- Boohoo – up to 80% off everything
- B&Q – save on paint and other DIY essentials
- Bose – save up to 45%
- Currys – save on 4K TVs, laptops and much more
- Dyson – clean up on vacuums, fans and hair care
- eBay.co.uk– knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – deals on Dyson, Sonos and more
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Lego – 30% off sets
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- New Look – 20% off everything
- Topshop – up to 50% off
- Topman – up to 30% off
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands
- Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear