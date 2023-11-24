T3's Black Friday deal bot is here to find you the best prices

Black Friday is here and there are hundreds of deals on everything from TVs to travel. So how do you find the best Black Friday deals? Well, luckily we have the answers.

Of course, you can find our curate guides on the website, including this great gifts under £100 guide and the best TV deals for those big screen wins. you can also find our personal recommendation in what T3 is buying this Black Friday.

This year though, we have a new way to find the perfect deal for you and it uses AI. T3's deal bot allows you to find for the exact deal you're looking for with just a quick type into the search box. The AI bot will scour the T3 website for the most relevant deal.

If there's not a matching deal on T3, then it will recommend a deal on one of our sister publications that best matches your needs. And failing that, will find one itself on Amazon.

T3's top Black Friday deals