This Back to School deal takes 40% off Samsung's Chromebook V2 2-in-1

Finding a cheap Chromebook deal is easier than ever thanks to Back to School sales, but this offer at Amazon is one of the best we've seen in some time. Taking 40% off one of the best Samsung Chromebooks available today, shoppers can grab the Plus V2 2-in-1 at its best price all month.

On sale for $299.99 (opens in new tab), Amazon is taking $200 off the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 laptop. Loaded with a 12 inch screen, Chrome OS, 4GB RAM, a 13MP camera and 32GB of eMMC storage, this versatile little notebook is perfect for light usage on the go.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop: was $499.99, now at $299.99 at Amazon

A 40% discount on this 2-in-1 makes it well worth the price of admission, providing an excellent budget-friendly option for students and those who just need a simple, no-hassle home machine.

Samsung offers some of the best Chromebooks and the Chromebook Plus V2 combines features from some of the best 2-in-1 laptops with the versatility of a Chromebook.

The standard $500 price tag of this Chromebook can make it a tough sell for some, especially since equally priced 2-in-1's and standard laptops can deliver more power under the hood. This deal, however, brings this bad boy down to one of the best laptops under $500 available right now.

That said, with Amazon taking $200 off this thing it suddenly becomes a really viable budget-friendly alternative. While Chrome OS is a very light interface in comparison to Windows or Apple OS, it offers all of the basic functionality expected from a basic laptop. An excellent option for students and as a basic home laptop, this deal is well worth the $300 price of admission.

While this also offers one of the best lightweight laptops for the price, if this Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 deal isn't what you're after, don't stress. There are plenty of Black Friday Chromebook deals happening already that can save you quite a bit. Check out more deals below to find the right laptop at the right price.

