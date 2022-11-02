Best Black Friday Apple TV deals 2022

Find the cheapest Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD deals this Black Friday with our handy buying guide

By Mike Lowe, Troy Fleming
published

Looking for a cheap Black Friday Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD deal? Sounds like a plan! Apple's streaming box is one of the best out there, plus the 2022 Apple TV 4K has just been announced so you may be able to find the older-designed product for a cut of the price. 

The Apple TV 4K supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound for serious home theatre sound quality, and has a great range of streaming apps in an easy interface – as well as some features that are especially useful if you have a lot of Apple gear, including AirPlay 2 support, your Photos library, and easy switching of the audio to AirPods. Don't have a TV big enough to benefit from 4K? The Apple TV HD will be the buy for you – although its pricing is so similar that you may want to 'future proof' with the 4K model anyway. 

We've certainly seen discounts on the Apple TV boxes in the best Black Friday deals in the past, so we're likely to see some again this year – and you'll find the current lowest prices below. 

Black Friday Apple TV 4K deals in 2022

Here are today's lowest prices on the Apple TV 4K. You'll no longer find the older Apple TV 4K models for sale, including the 2017 4K model, but you may find the 2021 model for a slight discount. Here's what's available:

Here's the HD-only version of the Apple TV, for those with a smaller 24-inch or 32-inch TV who don't need 4K support. 

Tech Editor

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

