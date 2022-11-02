Best Black Friday Apple TV deals 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for a cheap Black Friday Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD deal? Sounds like a plan! Apple's streaming box is one of the best out there, plus the 2022 Apple TV 4K has just been announced so you may be able to find the older-designed product for a cut of the price.

The Apple TV 4K supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound for serious home theatre sound quality, and has a great range of streaming apps in an easy interface – as well as some features that are especially useful if you have a lot of Apple gear, including AirPlay 2 support, your Photos library, and easy switching of the audio to AirPods. Don't have a TV big enough to benefit from 4K? The Apple TV HD will be the buy for you – although its pricing is so similar that you may want to 'future proof' with the 4K model anyway.

We've certainly seen discounts on the Apple TV boxes in the best Black Friday deals in the past, so we're likely to see some again this year – and you'll find the current lowest prices below.

Black Friday Apple TV 4K deals in 2022

Here are today's lowest prices on the Apple TV 4K. You'll no longer find the older Apple TV 4K models for sale, including the 2017 4K model, but you may find the 2021 model for a slight discount. Here's what's available:

Here's the HD-only version of the Apple TV, for those with a smaller 24-inch or 32-inch TV who don't need 4K support.