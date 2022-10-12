Bizarre Motorola Razr BOGOF deal gets you a free foldable phone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's not often you see phone manufacturers offering a buy one, get one free deal, but that's exactly what Motorola is offering right now.

Regarded as one of the best foldable phones on the market, you can pick up a Motorola Razr 5G right now, and get another one absolutely free.

The deal is currently available through Motorola's own website, and automatically adds a second Razr to your basket. It's currently only available on the US site, too, with most other locations showing the device out of stock.

Motorola Razr 5G: what to expect

The Razr 5G offers a decent package for those looking for a foldable phone. You'll get a 48MP rear camera and a 20MP front camera, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with a Snapdragon 765G processor running the show.

Okay, those are hardly flagship specs anymore, but they'll get the job done for most people. In fact, the only true downside is the battery. At just 2,800mAh, it's on the measly side, and might cause you to hunt for a plug socket more than you're used to.

One area where the Razr pips every other device is style. It's in its DNA, with the original Razr pairing with iconic fashion brands like Dolce and Gabbana.

The chunky-chinned flip phone is instantly recognisable, and carries a substantial amount of heritage – something no other foldable phone can boast.

Motorola Razr 2022 inbound?

Rumours surrounding a Western release of the Motorola Razr 2022 have been flying lately. It released in China a few months ago, but leaked screenshots with English language conversations have left online prophets expecting it in other markets.

Now, with this deal looking like a fire sale for old stock, could the Razr 2022 be about to launch in the US and Europe? It certainly looks likely.

Renowned tipster Roland Quandt (opens in new tab) tweeted earlier this week that the Razr's European price looks set to top €1,200 – lower than the previous generation, but still more costly than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.