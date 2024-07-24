BioLite’s new portable power stations charge faster, weigh less, and cost less than a week’s worth of takeout – what’s not to love?

Off-grid energy wizard Biolite has just unveiled its latest magic tricks: the BaseCharge 600+ and 1500+ mobile power stations.

The successor to the likes of BioLite BaseCharge 1500 and BioLite BaseCharge Home Emergency Kit, the new portable power stations now boast recharge speeds up to four times faster than their predecessors.

Thanks to a high-capacity wall-charging cord that's now included, they can go from empty to full in under three hours!

If you're more of a solar energy enthusiast, the smaller BaseCharge 600+ has an ace up its sleeve with a higher-capacity solar input. This means you can now hook up a second 100W panel for double the sun-sipping goodness.

But speed isn’t the only game-changer here. BioLite has also put these units on a diet, making them up to 19 pounds lighter than comparable models.

And the cherry on top? These babies can be fully charged and discharged twice weekly every week for over a decade without losing efficiency. Talk about staying power!

The BaseCharge+ models can charge everything from smartphones to larger appliances like electric coolers, CPAP machines, and even big-screen TVs.

Plus, with a wireless charging deck, you can say goodbye to the spaghetti mess of charging cables. Just plop your phone down and let it sip on that sweet, sweet wireless juice.

BioLite hasn’t skimped on safety, either. These models have been through the wringer, undergoing rigorous safety tests that include battery cell selection, extreme temperature testing, and even drop tests.

And just in time for your summer camping trips or fall power preps, the BaseCharge+ models are rolling out at even more competitive prices. You can snag the BaseCharge 600+ for $599 and the BaseCharge 1500+ for $1299.