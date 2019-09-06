Get up to 51% off Withings smartwatches in this Amazon sale

Withings is at the forefront of hybrid smartwatch design, blending year-long battery life and analogue dials, with fitness tracking, a heart rate monitor, and an attractive design.

It's rare for Withings to ever drop its prices, but right now you can save up to £60 on a wide range of its hybrid smartwatches, as part of Amazon's current sale.

Included in the sale are the Withings Steel HR in a range of colours and materials, plus even the newer Steel HR Sport is discounted by £40. There's even the original Withings Activité offered with more than 50% off.

These colour combinations are classics, so will stay in style for a long time and match with most outfits. It is a time limited offer so you'd better head over to Amazon soon.

Withings Steel HR 36mm | RRP £229.99 | Deal Price £149.95 | Save £80.04 (35%)

This classy, 36mm hybrid smartwatch features a rose gold-coloured stainless steel case with grey silicone strap and white face, with rose gold dials. The watch has a second dial for tracking your daily steps, and a simple digital display for showing your heart rate and notifications.View Deal

Withings Steel HR 36mm | RRP £229.99 |Deal Price £159.95 | Save £70.04 (30%)

This model of Withings Steel HR has a 36mm case and is finished is rose gold with a classy blue face and matching blue leather strap, with rose gold buckle. The watch has a second dial for tracking your steps and a simple display for your heart rate.View Deal

Withings Steel HR 36mm | RRP £219.95 | Deal Price £159.95 | Save £60 (27%)

There is more than a quarter off this limited edition gold Withings Steel HR hybrid smartwatch with matching gold strap. The case and strap are made from stainless steel, and are complimented by a classy white dial and elegant gold indices and hands.View Deal

Withings Steel HR Sport 40mm | RRP £189.95 | Deal Price £149.95 |Save £40 (21%)

One of the latest additions to the Withings range, the Steel HR Sport has a 40mm case finished in durable stainless steel, along with a breathable silicon strap. What separates this Sport model is its VO2 Max estimate, which offers an estimate of your overall fitness level; there is also a heart rate monitor and movement tracking.View Deal

Withings Activité Steel | RRP £119.95 | Deal Price £58.94 | Save £61.01 (51%)

The Activité is a few years old now, but it's where Withings began and is still a beautiful and full-functional hybrid smartwatch. It may lack heart rate tracking, but it is less than half price and is a truly beautiful timepiece, regardless of its fitness-tracking abilities.View Deal

Other Withings health products are also discounted, including the Body+ Digital Scale, Sleep Sensing & Home Automation Pad, and Withings Blood Pressure Monitor.

Check out all the products on sale following the link below:

