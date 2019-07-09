Best Walmart headphones and speaker deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Thanks to retailers like Walmart, you can bag some great deals before and during this year's Amazon Prime Day without having to pay a membership fee to be a Prime member.

It could also just be the case that you already exhausted your free Amazon Prime trial and don't feel like paying the extra fee to see what might or might not be a good buy on Amazon Prime Day.

Luckily for you, you don't have to pay a membership fee to enjoy some massive savings on tech from Walmart. Walmart is one of Amazon's biggest rivals and when it comes to good deals, you know you don't need to go next door to score one.

Even better, you don't even have to wait until next Monday, either. All the deals below are live right now and they are BIG. Don't miss out on some great offers on wireless headphones, portable and smart speakers and home sound systems.

The best Walmart headphones and speaker deals