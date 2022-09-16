The best Velvetiser deals for September 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking to save some money on the ultimate hot chocolate maker? Look no further because we've rounded up the best Velvetiser deals you can find today, perfect for the autumnal months we find ourselves going into.

The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker from Hotel Chocolat is the best machine to make delicious, smooth and luxurious hot chocolate. Since it's release in 2018, the Velvetiser has been in high demand ever since it's launch and we can see why as we gave it 5 stars in our Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser review (opens in new tab).

We’ve been searching the web to find the best price on this coveted gadget… and we’ve found a huge range of deals for you to take advantage of today. The very best deal you'll find is from the Hotel Chocolat store and website as explained below.

Get the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser at £49.95 with a refill subscription (opens in new tab)

If you sign up to a 6 or 12 month Velvetiser refill subscription at Hotel Chocolat, you can get £50 off the cost of the Velvetiser, taking it down to just £49.95. This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Velvetiser anywhere, including other retailers.

For even more discounts, you can also sign up to the Hotel Chocolat VIP.Me reward scheme (opens in new tab) for exclusive offers, rewards and previews, plus 15% off your next order in store or online. If you're looking for the best deals on the Velvetiser (and previous ones that could be a sign for what's to come in the future) keep reading.

The best Velvetiser deals now live

(opens in new tab) The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker: was £99.95, now £49.95 at Hotel Chocolat (opens in new tab)

Engineered with Dualit, the Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker makes smooth whipped hot chocolate. Sign up to a 6 or 12 month Velvetiser refill subscription and knock £50 off the price of the Velvetiser. Customise your refill subscription with different flavours and enjoy.

(opens in new tab) The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker: was £110, now £69.99 at eBay (opens in new tab)

Available on eBay, the Velvetiser Hot Chocolate machine and cups set is just £59.99. This model has been professional refurbished and has a 12 month warranty. It may have a few minor marks on it but it's the real deal and still in good condition. eBay have multiple Velvetiser models available, from £45 up to £85.

(opens in new tab) The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker: was £110, now £87.99 at Costco (opens in new tab)

If you're a Costco member, you can get £15 off the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser. Includes the Velvetiser, two cups and 10 chocolate sachets.

(opens in new tab) The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker: was £110, now £90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Similar to the deals above, you can get the copper, black and white versions of the Velvetiser at Amazon for £90. It's not a huge discount with just 18% off but it's still a price cut which is rare on this nifty device.

(opens in new tab) The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker: was £110, now £90 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

At John Lewis, you can currently get the Velvetiser for just £90, helping you save £20. This deal is on the grey charcoal version and comes with cups and sachets.

(opens in new tab) The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker: was £110, now £94.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Get the copper, white or black versions of the Velvetiser for just £94.99 at Currys. Currys also offers a price promise, which means if you see a cheaper price on this item elsewhere, they'll match the price or refund you the difference.

(opens in new tab) The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker: was £110, now £95 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £15 on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser at Very. This deal is on all colours of the machine, and Very is also offering the Hotel Chocolat Podster coffee machine (opens in new tab) for just £119.99.

Previous deals on the Velvetiser

On Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, Lakeland cut the price of their Velvetiser set (opens in new tab) by £15.01. The set consisted of a Velvetiser, two cups and 10 sachets of hot chocolate at just £94.99 at Lakeland.

Amazon regularly runs deals on the Velvetiser in a set like the one mentioned above from Lakeland. At Amazon, the Velvetiser dropped to as low as £89.99 (opens in new tab) and also dropped to the same price at Currys (opens in new tab).

Available for Costco members only, Costco has previously offered the Velvetiser starter kit for £86.89 (opens in new tab), much cheaper than the original price. This deal was online but could also be found in Costco stores. Similarly, the Velvetiser was spotted in Morrison shops at just £59, so it's always a good idea to check your local supermarkets for Velvetiser deals.

The lowest price we've ever seen the Velvetiser go to is £49.95 at Hotel Chocolat when you sign up for the refill subscription so we recommend you take advantage of that.

We'll be keeping an eye on the Velvetiser all year round to help you find the best deal on it so stay tuned for regular updates.

Why you should buy the Velvetiser

(Image credit: Hotel Chocolat)

For barista-grade hot chocolate, the Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker makes indulgent hot chocolate in just 2 and a half minutes. Using flakes of real chocolate from Hotel Chocolat, add this and your choice of milk or water to the Velvetiser and let it do its thing! The innovative velvetising process whips up your drink to make rich and fluffy cloud-like drinks.

Choose from four colours, including charcoal, copper, platinum and the stellar white. The Velvetiser has a great handle so whether you’re right or left handed, you can pour drinks easily. It’s extremely stylish and takes up minimal space in your kitchen. It can sit next to your kettle or you can tidy it away neatly and compactly.

The starter kit bundles come with two cups and 10 hot chocolate sachets. The flavours include milky, salted caramel, classic, hazelnut, orange, chilli, ginger, mint, vanilla, white and 85% dark. On both UK and US Hotel Chocolat websites, you can buy the Velvetiser on its own or as part of a bundle, with different flavours and liqueurs.

