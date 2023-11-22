Best US Black Friday Christmas tree deals 2023: get ahead of the festive game

As Thanksgiving is only a few days away, you'll most likely be putting your mind to where you'll be getting your Christmas tree from this year. You might have a trusted spruce that you retrieve from the basement each year, or prefer to head down to your local store. Although, if you are in the market for a new one, let me ask you one thing. Why wait when Black Friday is the perfect time to get an incredible Christmas tree for an even more incredible price?

Shops such as Walmart, Home Depot and Target have all gotten in the Black Friday mood early, bringing you some wonderful deals and discounts that will be sure to get your festive senses tingling. Whether you're looking for a tree garnished with a sprinkling of snow, one with illuminated with glorious LEDs or even just a plain one (we won't judge), there's plenty of deals available for everyone.

As mentioned, Black Friday weekend is still a few days away so we expect the Christmas tree discounts to keep coming. Below are the ones we've found so far, but make sure to keep an eye on this page as we update it.

Before you have a look, make sure to read our guide on how to make your Christmas tree part of your smart home. We've also done a round up of the best smart Christmas tree lights if you're interested as well!



Best Current Christmas Tree Discounts 2023

Walmart: save up to $150 on Costway artificial trees

Balsam Hill: up to 50% off trees and wreaths

King of Christmas: save up to 50% in the sale and an additional 20% at check out, plus free shipping

Wayfair: save up to 25% off Christmas trees

Amazon: save across all trees, wreaths and decorations

Target: up to 50% off Christmas trees

Kohl's: up to 50% off trees, wreaths and garlands and a further 15% with code GOSHOP15

Best Black Friday Christmas Tree Deals 2023

Costway 6ft Artificial PVC Christmas Tree: was $70 , now $39.99 at Walmart (save $31)

This tree will let you enjoy the Christmas tree feel, even when you have little space.This Classic Pine unlit Christmas tree comes with a durable metal base that can help stand the tree up straight inside or outside of your home and it will add a warm, festive feeling to any setting. It also comes as a 5ft, 7ft or 8ft.

Costway 9ft Hinged Christmas Tree: was $298 , now $169.99 at Walmart (save $129)

If you're looking for something a little bigger, this Walmart 9ft one is perfect. Its 3594 branch tips and 2 different shapes create a vibrant centerpiece for holiday decorations that will leave guests in awe. Crafted from 100% new PVC, which is fireproof, non-fading & non-allergic, this Christmas tree ensures both safety & longevity.

Costway 9ft Snow Flocked Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree: was $299 , now $199.99 at Walmart (save $100)

This is 9ft Christmas tree is designed with 1498 branch tips and snow flocked leaves to offer an elegant and lush appearance. Whether for your home, courtyard, or for commercial places like shops, hotels, the snow flocked tree is the perfect eye-catching decoration to add multiple fun and Christmas flavor to your life!

Classic Blue Spruce (7.5ft): was $999 , now $549 at Balsam Hill (save $450)

Add timeless charm to your Christmas celebration. This artificial Christmas tree is made with 100% Classic Needle foliage for a full, abundant look. Choose from a variety of heights and lighting options that suit your space and decorating style.

Vermont White Spruce (6.5ft): was $999 , now $649 at Balsam Hill (save $350)

The Vermont White Spruce is one of the most breathtaking, state-of-the-art, realistic trees with the widest variety of sizes, lights, and shapes of any of the Balsam Hill trees.

7.5ft King Flock Artificial Christmas Tree: was $579 , now $319 at King of Christmas (save $260)

The 7.5ft King Flock Artificial Christmas Tree features state of the art design with a blend of realistic and classic tips, resulting in a grand and beautiful hallmark Christmas tree. With heavily flocked tips, you can enjoy the look of freshly fallen snow adorning each branch of your tree.

7.5' Rushmore Flock Artificial Christmas Tree (with 750 warm white LED Lights): was $999 , now $479 at King of Christmas (save $520)

With a minimalistic yet extremely sturdy design, this centerpiece is an excellent choice for showcasing your most prized ornament collections or simply standing out from the crowd with a distinct tree that brings out your unique taste.

Laroche Lighted Christmas Tree: was $227.99 , now $89.99 at Wayfair (save $138)

Offering the festive feel of a live tree without the upkeep, this artificial Christmas tree lets you get your home ready for the holidays with ease. It even boasts stay-lit lights, so you won't lose the bright, welcoming glow if one of the bulbs burns out.

6.5ft Pre-lit Alberta Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree: was $55 , now $27.5 at Target (save $28)

Finish decorating your festive home with this Pre-lit Alberta Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree from Wondershop. This artificial Alberta spruce Christmas tree is decorated with green branches to bring a natural flair and pre-lit with light bulbs to create a warm holiday glow.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Artificial vs real: which Christmas tree is best?

When it comes to choosing between artificial trees and real trees, it completely depends on what you're looking for. Real Christmas trees are always much better for the environment as they're completely biodegradable and recyclable, which means they can be repurposed for mulch. They also smell wonderful, filling your home with a gorgeous, festive scent.

On the other hand, artificial trees are usually made from plastic and steel, meaning they require more energy to produce and will one day end up in a landfill. However, it has been proven that a fake Christmas tree can have a smaller negative impact on the environment if the customer keeps it for five years or longer. They're also a lot easier to maintain and won't require you to vacuum up pine needles once a day.

Feeling festive? Have a look at our round up of the best advent calendars for 2023!