This Prime Day gift cards deal helps you save up to 20% on great food and shopping

Amazon's big sales periods are fantastic for grabbing bargains on tech and other household necessities, but what if you don't want to miss out on the deals yet can't decide what to get?
Well, how about a gift card or two? Amazon has a number of big brand gift cards available with up to 20% off – all as part of its Prime Big Deal Days running until the end of play on 11 October 2023.
There are cards for restaurants and clothing stores, even one to spend in the best British pubs. And, there's a special gift card offer for Apple too, which gives you £10 extra credit when you purchase £100 worth of cards. That's pretty awesome.
Of course, those struggling for something to buy a loved one for Christmas could also save big time too. So check out these gift card deals to see if something tickles your fancy.
There are also some great gift card deals in the US too, with 20% off some big brands over there.
Apple gift card: buy £100 get £10 reward at Amazon
Get a £10 promotional reward from Amazon when you order £100 worth of Apple gift cards. Use the code APPLEPBDD23.
Pizza Hut gift card:
was £20, now £16 at Amazon
Save 20% on your next Pizza order with this £20 gift card available for just £16.
British Pub Card:
was £25, now £21.25 at Amazon
Over 1,700 pubs around the UK will accept this card for food and drink. Woo-hoo!
Odeon cinema gift card:
was £25, now £21.25 at Amazon
Go see a film at any Odeon cinema with this handy voucher. You can even use it to purchase your popcorn.
Vue cinema gift card:
was £25, now £21.25 at Amazon
If your local cinema is a Vue, this is the card to get for great movie entertainment.
Bella Italia gift card:
was £20, now £17 at Amazon
Get 15% off some great italian dishes when you visit a Bella Italia restaurant in England, Scotland or Wales.
Café Rouge gift card:
was £20, now £17 at Amazon
A great gift for family or friends, with 15& off food and drink in Café Rouge restaurants around the country.
Lastminute.com gift card:
was £100, now £85 at Amazon
If you fancy a last minute break away, you can't go wrong with this 15% off gift card.
Boohoo gift card:
was £25, now £21.25 at Amazon
Clothes and more are available for purchase from Boohoo with this card.
Roblox gift card:
was £50, now £45 at Amazon
Treat the Roblox fan in your family with credit to be spent on in-game items and more.