This Prime Day gift cards deal helps you save up to 20% on great food and shopping

Apple, Pizza Hut, and other gift cards available in the Prime Big Deal Days sales

Gift Cards deal
(Image credit: Amazon / T3)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Amazon's big sales periods are fantastic for grabbing bargains on tech and other household necessities, but what if you don't want to miss out on the deals yet can't decide what to get?

Well, how about a gift card or two? Amazon has a number of big brand gift cards available with up to 20% off – all as part of its Prime Big Deal Days running until the end of play on 11 October 2023.

There are cards for restaurants and clothing stores, even one to spend in the best British pubs. And, there's a special gift card offer for Apple too, which gives you £10 extra credit when you purchase £100 worth of cards. That's pretty awesome.

Of course, those struggling for something to buy a loved one for Christmas could also save big time too. So check out these gift card deals to see if something tickles your fancy.

There are also some great gift card deals in the US too, with 20% off some big brands over there.

Apple gift card:  buy £100 get £10 reward at Amazon

Apple gift card: buy £100 get £10 reward at Amazon
Get a £10 promotional reward from Amazon when you order £100 worth of Apple gift cards. Use the code APPLEPBDD23.

View Deal
Pizza Hut gift card:  was £20

Pizza Hut gift card: was £20, now £16 at Amazon
Save 20% on your next Pizza order with this £20 gift card available for just £16.

View Deal
British Pub Card:  was £25

British Pub Card: was £25, now £21.25 at Amazon
Over 1,700 pubs around the UK will accept this card for food and drink. Woo-hoo!

View Deal
Odeon cinema gift card:  was £25

Odeon cinema gift card: was £25, now £21.25 at Amazon
Go see a film at any Odeon cinema with this handy voucher. You can even use it to purchase your popcorn.

View Deal
Vue cinema gift card:  was £25

Vue cinema gift card: was £25, now £21.25 at Amazon
If your local cinema is a Vue, this is the card to get for great movie entertainment.

View Deal
Bella Italia gift card:  was £20

Bella Italia gift card: was £20, now £17 at Amazon
Get 15% off some great italian dishes when you visit a Bella Italia restaurant in England, Scotland or Wales.

View Deal
Café Rouge gift card:  was £20

Café Rouge gift card: was £20, now £17 at Amazon
A great gift for family or friends, with 15& off food and drink in Café Rouge restaurants around the country.

View Deal
Lastminute.com gift card:  was £100

Lastminute.com gift card: was £100, now £85 at Amazon
If you fancy a last minute break away, you can't go wrong with this 15% off gift card.

View Deal
Boohoo gift card:  was £25

Boohoo gift card: was £25, now £21.25 at Amazon
Clothes and more are available for purchase from Boohoo with this card.

View Deal
Roblox gift card:  was £50

Roblox gift card: was £50, now £45 at Amazon
Treat the Roblox fan in your family with credit to be spent on in-game items and more.

View Deal
CATEGORIES
Deals
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸