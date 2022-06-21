Best Sage coffee machine deals for June 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for the best deals and discounts on Sage coffee machines, you’ve come to the right place! We’ve found the latest offers on Sage (opens in new tab) espresso, bean to cup and drip coffee makers that you can buy this month, including deals on the Bambino, Oracle and Barista collections.

Sage is an award-winning kitchen appliance company that’s best known for its bean to cup, espresso and drip coffee machines, alongside other devices like juicers, air fryers and pizza ovens. Sage coffee machines (opens in new tab) are some of the best coffee makers on the market, offering deep and tasty espresso, lattes and cappuccinos suited to every taste and budget.

If you’re trying to save money or curb your takeaway coffee habit, investing in a quality coffee machine is a great way to keep your monthly costs down and stop unnecessary spending. Sage is a premium and reliable coffee machine brand that has topped our lists on the best coffee makers (opens in new tab), best bean to cup coffee machines (opens in new tab) and best espresso coffee machines (opens in new tab).

The Sage coffee machines you can find are from the following ranges: Bambino, Oracle, Barista, Duo and Precision Brewers. Most devices will come with a built-in coffee grinder but if it doesn’t, you’ll need to buy one to grind your beans or you can buy pre-ground beans to use in it.

As Sage is incredibly high quality, their coffee machines lean towards the more expensive side compared to the best pod coffee machines (opens in new tab). However, you can often find big price cuts on Sage coffee machines during sales seasons like Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab), where hundreds of pounds are marked off the price.

Here are the best deals on Sage coffee machines this month. If you fancy a different kind of coffee machine, we also have guides on the best Nespresso coffee machine deals (opens in new tab), the best De’Longhi coffee machine deals (opens in new tab) and the best Dolce Gusto coffee machine deals (opens in new tab).

Sage Bambino deals

L: Sage Bambino / R: Sage Bambino Plus (Image credit: Sage)

The Sage Bambino range is made up of two coffee machines: Bambino (opens in new tab) and Bambino Plus (opens in new tab). Both Bambino espresso machines create delicious barista-quality coffee and use the ‘four keys formula’ (freshly ground beans, precise temperature control, optimal water pressure and microfoam milk) to get the full flavour out of your drink. What sets them apart from one another is the Bambino Plus has auto and manual milk frothing, steaming and heating with 3 different temperatures and levels of texture. Prices for Bambino coffee machines range from £329 - £400 and are some of the cheapest offerings from Sage.

If you’re not sure which one to pick, we gave the Sage Bambino Plus 5 stars in our Sage Bambino Plus review (opens in new tab) and commented that it’s “impressively simple to use and produces some of the best espressos and cappuccinos this side of Rome.”

Sage Oracle deals

L: Sage Oracle / R: Sage Oracle Touch (Image credit: Sage)

Next up, we have the Sage Oracle range which consists of the Oracle (opens in new tab) and Oracle Touch (opens in new tab). Sage Oracle coffee machines are automatic espresso makers which automatically grind, dose, tamp and texture milk for quick and tasty bean-to-cup coffees. The Oracle coffee machines come with bean grinders built-in and a Dual Boiler system that maintains temperature control for optimum flavour and results.

The Oracle Touch is the more advanced of the two with its automated touchscreen and its ability to save up to 8 of your favourite personalised drinks. Like the Bambino Plus, we gave the Oracle Touch 5 stars in our Sage Oracle Touch review (opens in new tab) and were impressed with its coffee presets and touchscreen features. On the higher end of the spectrum, the Sage Oracle coffee machines start at £1,799 - £2,000. If you’re a coffee aficionado, it’s definitely worth saving up for or searching for some price drops.

Sage Barista deals

L: Barista Express / M: Barista Pro / R: Barista Touch (Image credit: Sage)

From the Sage Barista range, you can find the Barista Express (opens in new tab), Barista Pro (opens in new tab) and Barista Touch (opens in new tab). These bean-to-cup coffee machines all have built-in bean grinders and offer different levels of pre-programmed coffees and milk options. The Sage Barista Express is the ‘older’ version of the Barista range that offers 16 grind settings whereas the Barista Pro has 30 grind settings and an easy-to-use interface, and the Barista Touch comes with a touchscreen and auto and manual milk frothing. Prices start at £630 and go up to £1,050.

Sage Dual & Duo deals

L: Sage Duo-Temp Pro / M: Sage Dual Boiler / R: Sage Dynamic Duo (Image credit: Sage)

For more espresso coffee machines, Sage also has the Duo-Temp Pro (opens in new tab), Dual Boiler (opens in new tab) and Dynamic Duo (opens in new tab). The Duo-Temp Pro is one of the more basic Sage offerings which focuses on precise espresso extraction and milk texture for good espressos and cappuccinos. Prices typically start at around £399.95 and you’ll need to purchase a grinder alongside it. The Dual Boiler is more advanced with its heating system that uses stainless steel boilers and heated group head to control the water temperature. This machine is more expensive at around £1,249.95 but doesn’t come with a grinder. The Dynamic Duo bundle is the Dual Boiler combined with the Smart Grinder Pro and starts at £1,299.95.

Sage Precision Brewer deals

(Image credit: Sage)