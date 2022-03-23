Best Dolce Gusto coffee machine deals for March 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for an affordable coffee machine? Enter: Dolce Gusto . Dolce Gusto is owned by Nescafe and is a coffee capsule system, with machines produced by manufacturers including Naever, Krups and De’Longhi.

Due to the cost of living price hikes, many of us have been avoiding buying coffee while on our way to work. However, if you love your morning cup of joe, a good idea is to invest in a coffee machine which helps you save money in the long run and cut back on coffee-house spending.

Dolce Gusto has some of the best pod coffee machines on the market today, specifically its Infinissima, Piccolo, Genio and Mini Me machines. While the cost of pods is often a drawback when buying a pod coffee machine, Dolce Gusto has regular deals on its own website, in popular supermarket chains and third party retailers like Amazon.

Dolce Gusto is known for having some of the biggest discounts across its range of coffee machines. We’ve found the best Dolce Gusto coffee machine deals for this month, including all machine types, pods and bundles.

Dolce Gusto Infinissima deals

(Image credit: Dolce Gusto)

The Dolce Gusto Infinissima range is the latest manual coffee machine from Dolce Gusto. Inspired by the infinity symbol, the Infinissima has a unique shape and slim design so it fits into almost any kitchen. The Infinissima is a standalone machine without any other series or models running off of it but we wouldn’t be surprised if the range expands in the future. Having said this, the Infinissima is available in different colours, including black, black and white, black and charcoal, black & red and white and black.

The best features of the Dolce Gusto Infinissima coffee machine is its maximum 15 bar pump pressure, 1.2 litre water tank and rotating drip tray. The machine’s pressure is designed to get the most out of your coffee and create a deep and richer taste. The Infinissima starts at £99.99 but it drops in price a lot – we’ve even seen it go down to as low as £34.

Dolce Gusto Genio S deals

(Image credit: Dolce Gusto)

Next up is the Dolce Gusto Genio S automatic coffee machine collection. The Genio S range is referred to by Dolce Gusto as the best coffee machine ever (high praise indeed). The Genio S range features the original Genio S, Plus and Touch models.

The Genio S is a small and ultra compact machine that allows you to easily customise your drink size with the LED ring and functions. It’s the standard or original version of the Genio S series and typically starts around £79.99.

The Plus is the next step up and gives you more control functionalities, sizes and temperature. It uses Espresso Boost Technology for more intense espressos and coffee flavours and easy-to-use temperature control for more personalisation. The Plus is priced at £89.99.

Finally, the Touch is the ultimate Genio S machine that’s premium, compact and comes with an intuitive colour touch display. Like the Plus, it uses Espresso Boost technology and temperature control but it has more advanced features like its clever coffee menu. As the more advanced coffee machine, the Genio S Touch is the highest price at £119.

Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS deals

(Image credit: Dolce Gusto)

The Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS is a super tiny pod coffee machine, designed to fit into smaller kitchens or flats with minimal counter space. But don’t let the small size fool you. It boasts a stylish modern design and has 15 bar pump pressure to make strong and delicious drinks. It has a small 0.8 litre water tank so is best for making up to 2 drinks at a time and is super lightweight so is easy to move around.

Like the Infinissima, the Piccolo XS is one model and available in different colours including black, white and red. Due to its size and smaller capacity compared to the Infinissima or Genio S, the Piccolo XS is at a lower price of £69.99.

Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Capsule Coffee Machine: was £69.99, now £39.99 at Amazon

The best deal on the Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS coffee machine this month is this £30 price cut from Amazon. Pods will need to be bought separately.

Dolce Gusto Mini Me deals

(Image credit: Dolce Gusto)

The Dolce Gusto Mini Me coffee machine is the most compact and miniature sized automatic pod system from Dolce Gusto. It has some great features that help you make professional coffee from home. It’s easy to customise your size and pod strength and like all the other Dolce Gusto devices mentioned in this guide, it can make both hot and cold drinks. The Mini Me also comes with an eco energy saving mode which means it shuts itself off automatically if it's been inactive for 5 minutes.

The Mini Me is the cheapest offering from Dolce Gusto at £59. Most of the time, you will find the Mini Me as a bundle set. The Mini Me bundle can be found at third party retailers like Amazon and Currys and is priced at around £109.99 which features the Mini Me machine and 6 boxes of coffee pods. This bundle price is often discounted to around £69.99.

Dolce Gusto pods deals

(Image credit: Dolce Gusto)

As all of Dolce Gusto coffee machines use pods to make its drinks, you’ll need to keep stocked up on coffee capsules in order to use these machines. There are multiple pod and drink options available including popular coffee drinks like americanos, flat whites, cappuccinos, lattes, espressos and decaf options. You can also find pods for people who aren’t coffee fans like hot chocolates and chai tea, and for people who don’t consume dairy, there are plant-based options with coconut, oat and almond milks available.

To keep the costs of pods down, you can buy the machine and multiple pod boxes as a bundle set. If you already have the machine and are stocking up on pods, you can find great deals at your local supermarket and websites like Amazon, Currys and Dolce Gusto. A single box costs around £3.50 but if you buy multiple together, you can massively bring the cost down. Most supermarkets run ‘3 for £10’ deals on Dolce Gusto pods so make sure to check this out.