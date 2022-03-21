Best De’Longhi coffee machine deals for March 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you’re a pod fan or prefer to grind your own beans, De’Longhi has some of the best coffee machines on the market, suitable for all budgets, needs and tastes. De’Longhi is best known for its extensive series of espresso and bean to cup coffee machines , including the popular La Specialista, Magnifica, Dinamica and PrimaDonna coffee makers.

While we’re all looking to save some money here and there, the cost of living price rises have taken a lot of us by surprise. Everyone’s been cutting back where they can and eliminating buying coffee out can help you save tons of money. Investing in a good coffee machine can definitely help keep costs down and you get to make delicious barista-style coffee at home.

De’Longhi machines typically start at around £200 and many retailers have huge discounts on De’Longhi devices, so you can get a high quality machine at a cheap price. We’ve searched far and wide to find the best De’Longhi coffee machine deals available this month across the full range of De’Longhi appliances.

De’Longhi Magnifica deals

L: Magnifica S, M: Magnifica S Smart, R: Magnifica Evo (Image credit: De’Longhi)

The De’Longhi Magnifica line is a collection of automatic coffee makers that offer multiple espresso-based recipes and an impressive interface for easy control and customisation. The Magnifica collection features the Magnifica S, Magnifica S Smart and the Magnifica Evo.

The Magnifica S is De’Longhi’s entry level coffee machine which features a Twin-Shot system and easy soft touch buttons and display screen. The Magnifica S Smart is similar to the S model but is a smarter looking and quicker machine. The Magnifica Evo is similar to the other machines in the range but with a slightly more high tech and colourful interface. Unlike the S and S Smart which come with manual milk frothing systems, the Magnifica Evo comes with an automatic LatteCrema system. The Magnifica range starts as low as £399 and goes up to £819.

De’Longhi La Specialista deals

L: La Specialista Maestro, M: La Specialista Prestigio, R: La Specialista Arte (Image credit: De’Longhi)

The De’Longhi La Specialista line is a collection of bean to cup coffee machines, including the Arte, Prestigio and Maestro devices. The Arte is a compact espresso coffee machine which is the most compact and modern model from the La Specialista collection. It has 8 grind settings, 3 temperature levels and is the cheapest of the La Specialista models at £499.99.

The Prestigio is a bean to cup espresso machine which comes with Sensor Grinding technology, a latte art steam wand and 3 pre-set coffee recipes. It costs around £749.99. The Maestro is a manual bean to cup coffee machine and uses Bean Adapt technology which allows you to control the grind, amount and temperature so you can get the best flavour out of the coffee beans. The Maestro is the more expensive of the La Specialista machines at £999.99.

De’Longhi Dinamica deals

L: Dinamica, R: Dinamica Plus (Image credit: De’Longhi)

The De’Longhi Dinamica is a full range of bean to cup coffee makers. From this collection, there’s the Dinamica and Dinamica Plus. There are two types of the original Dinamica. One comes with a manual milk frother and the other comes with the LatteCrema system. Both types have a LCD display and up to 6 automatic 1-touch recipes. Prices start at around £719 but De’Longhi currently has some discounts on this machine collection, taking them down to the lowest price of £379.

The Dinamica Plus is the more advanced version that comes with a LatteCrema system, 3.5-inch colour display and up to 13 automatic 1-touch coffee recipes. It also has app connectivity so you can make coffee remotely and is more expensive than the original Dinamica, at around £969.

De’Longhi PrimaDonna deals

L: PrimaDonna Elite, M: PrimaDonna Soul, R: PrimaDonna Class (Image credit: De’Longhi)

The De’Longhi PrimaDonna series features the Class, Elite and Soul coffee machines. The PrimaDonna Elite is the first coffee machine with connectivity as it can be connected to the Coffee Link app for unlimited drink personalisation. It has a multi-beverage function and a colourful touch screen. The PrimaDonna Class is a fully automatic coffee machine that has an intuitive touch screen and LatteCream system.

The PrimaDonna Soul is the biggest and most impressive coffee machine from the PrimaDonna range. In our PrimaDonna Soul review , we gave this machine 5 stars and commented that it’s “a monster of a bean to cup coffee machine that produces a high variety of beverages”. The PrimaDonna range starts at £1,299.99 and goes up to £1,899.99.

De’Longhi Dedica deals

(Image credit: De’Longhi)

The De’Longhi Dedica is a range of pump espresso coffee machines. The Dedica is one of the best espresso machines and there are the Style and Metallics versions. The Dedica Style is a pump espresso machine and the Dedica Metallics is a manual espresso maker that comes with a jug and tamp. You can also get the Dedica electric coffee grinder which works great alongside the Dedica coffee machines. Prices start at £219 and are often well discounted by De’Longhi and other big retailers.

Other De’Longhi deals: Eletta & Maestosa

L: Eletta, R: Maestosa (Image credit: De'Longhi)

Other De’Longhi coffee machines that you can find are the Eletta and Maestosa. The Eletta is an automatic coffee machine that specialises in cappuccinos and other milk based coffee drinks. There are multiple colour options on the Eletta and they start at around £799 but are often given big price cuts.

The Maestosa is an automatic coffee machine that is very similar to the PrimaDonna collection as it features multi-beverage functions, swivel touch display panel and connects to the De’Longhi coffee app. It offers the ultimate coffee-house experience and is the most expensive of all De’Longhi coffee machines at £2,699.99.

De'Longhi Nespresso deals

Nespresso is a unique brand where you'll often find Nespresso machines coming from other brands, including De'Longhi. From De'Longhi, you can find the Lattissima Pro, Touch, One and Gran Lattissima versions of the popular Nespresso coffee machine collection.

P.S. If you want coffee machine deals but are interested in pods over beans, check out the best Nespresso coffee machine deals.