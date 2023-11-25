The best PS5 deal is back for Cyber Monday, with new stock found

One of the biggest success stories through the Black Friday 2023 sales has been the PlayStation 5... it has been selling out everywhere.

But, if you've not managed to get your hands on one yet, there's still hope – stock is starting to pop up on a few major retail sites as part of the early Cyber Monday deals.

Best PlayStation 5 deals at Argos

Even better is that the best PS5 deal I've spotted over the last couple of weeks is also back and in stock. Argos is offering the original PlayStation 5 console in a bundle with a copy of the excellent EA Sports FC 24 for just £399.99 – that's £140 off.

Failing that, you can also snag the console itself from Currys or Game for £389.99.

We're keeping our eye out for other Cyber Monday PlayStation console deals, but these are the best we've found so far.

PlayStation 5 + EA Sports FC 24 bundle: was £539.99 , now £399.99 at Argos

Get the disc version of the PS5 with this year's hottest footy game – EA Sports FC 24. It's EA's latest as part of the long-running FIFA franchise, but without the FIFA name for the first time. The game is still as good as ever, though.

PlayStation 5: was £479 , now £389 at Currys

Currys has new stock of the original PlayStation 5 at the great deal price. Be fast though, it won't last long.

PlayStation 5: was £479.99 , now £389.99 at Game

Game also has stock of the original PlayStation 5. And there's an additional £40 off for members of the Fraser Plus finance incentive.

There's a new PlayStation 5 in town, which many call the PS5 Slim, but the original model is just as good and plays all of the same games at the highest quality.

The only differences are that the new version is 30% smaller in size, plus has slightly more storage capacity (at 1TB over 825GB).

You can still add your own extra storage to the original machine though, with PS5 SSD cards also available in the sales right now.

If you would rather pre-order a new PS5 Slim, you can do so now from multiple retailers, including Amazon. It will cost you more than the above deals, however.

PlayStation 5 (Slim model): pre-order for £479 at Amazon

You can pre-order the new PS5 Slim with a detachable disc drive now. It will ship from 29 November 2023.

Check out other PS5 deals and stock below.