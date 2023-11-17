This PS5 SSD is my dream buy this Black Friday

I play on my PS5 nearly every day and having recently installed both Marvel's Spider-man 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 especially, I've got a serious problem. I've now got almost no space left to install any other games onto my console.

The PS5 comes with around 800GB of storage (the upcoming slim console will feature 1TB) which sounds like a lot, and if you stick to indies it is. But with the size of AAA games these days, I'm getting used to juggling installs on my console which is limiting the number of games I can play. I've come to the conclusion now that I need one of the best PS5 SSDs. And it's great timing, as we're in Black Friday season.

Our favourite SSD the WD_BLACK SN850X is now only £86 on Amazon. That's better than half-price for an extra 1TB of storage, and a whole lot of games.

WD_BLACK SN850X with heatsink: was £197 now £86 at Amazon If you're struggling for space on your PS5 then how about an extra 1TB? That should be enough for a host of additional titles on your console. With a built-in heatsink you don't need to worry about any overheating and you can install it in about five minutes too.

Officially configured to work for the PS5 (and PCs) this SSD even comes with a heatsink to protect you from overheating in the longest gaming sessions. It's fast too, offering speeds of 7,300MB/s - more than enough for the PS5.

Installing an internal SSD may sound technical, but it's not actually very difficult at all. All you need is a screwdriver and you can even follow our installation guide for a video breakdown of the process.

There are a host of gaming deals this Black Friday season so whether you need an SSD, headset, or some great games, make sure to check out T3 regularly.

