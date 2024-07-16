Best Prime Day apparel deals from Nike, Crocs, Adidas, Under Armour and more

From T-shirts to shoes, here are the best offers on apparel this Amazon Prime Day

Welcome to T3.com's ultimate roundup of the Best Prime Day apparel deals! This year’s sales event features incredible discounts on top brands, making it the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Prime Day is known for its unbeatable offers, and 2024 is no exception. as you can see from the offers below. Although there are quite good offers at Amazon, we also scoured other websites to ensure we only deliver the best deals for you. No one wants to overspend on clothing these days!

Crocs Mega Crush Sandal: was $69.99, now $52.49 at Crocs

Crocs Mega Crush Sandal: was $69.99, now $52.49 at Crocs
Add some elevation with Crocs' Mega Crush Sandal. Adding 2.5 inches to your height, this Crocs classic provides lightweight, flexible, and 360-degree comfort. Fully customizable with Jibbits – tons of Barbie accessories to choose from!

Crocs Mellow Flip Flops: was $49.99, now $23.99 at Amazon

Crocs Mellow Flip Flops: was $49.99, now $23.99 at Amazon
Look at that shape! Flip-flops don't get more comfortable than the Crocs Mellow Flip Flops. Ideal for anything from recovery to walking around the beach, you can't help but adore this beautiful footwear. Now less than half-price at Amazon!

Adidas Adicane Sliders: was $50, now $30 at Adidas

Adidas Adicane Sliders: was $50, now $30 at Adidas
Same as above, but from Adidas. These chunky sliders are perfect for recovery after hard sessions, but you can use them equally as well for moving around slowly from bar to bar. Made with natural and renewable materials. Save $20 today!

Adidas Watermark Bike Shorts: was $40, now $22 at Adidas
Part of the brand's recently re-imagined cycling apparel line, the Watermark Bike Shorts are made with at least 70% recycled materials and stretchy interlock fabric.  Pair it with the Watermark Bra Top (now $16) for the ultimate look.

Under Armour Womens Tech V-Neck Twist Short-Sleeve T-Shirt: was $24.99, now $12.74 at Amazon

Under Armour Womens Tech V-Neck Twist Short-Sleeve T-Shirt: was $24.99, now $12.74 at Amazon
Quick drying and with a 4-way stretch, this Under Armour technical T-shirt is ready for action. It comes in a million colors, but not all are on offer (or available). The ones that are on offer are half-price off, though! 

Under Armour Men's Charged Rogue 3: was $80, now $42.44 at Amazon

Under Armour Men's Charged Rogue 3: was $80, now $42.44 at Amazon
These running shoes are lightweight and breathable, featuring a mesh upper and dual-density Charged Cushioning midsole. They offer excellent support for neutral runners and a snug fit, making them ideal for daily road running and short to medium distances.

Under Armour men's Charged Valsetz Zip Military and Tactical Boots: was $155, now $95.80 at Amazon

Under Armour men's Charged Valsetz Zip Military and Tactical Boots: was $155, now $95.80 at Amazon
The Under Armour Charged Valsetz Zip Military and Tactical Boot combines durability with comfort. It features a lightweight, breathable upper, Charged Cushioning for impact absorption, and a side zipper for easy on/off. Ideal for demanding environments.

Nike Air Max Pulse: was $150, now $89.97 at Nike

Nike Air Max Pulse: was $150, now $89.97 at Nike
The Nike Air Max Pulse features a sleek design with a breathable mesh upper and responsive cushioning. Its standout Air Max unit in the heel provides superior comfort and impact protection, making it ideal for both athletic performance and casual wear.

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo: was $115, now $79.97 at Nike

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo: was $115, now $79.97 at Nike
The Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo boasts a retro-inspired style with oversized details, durable leather, and a comfortable, padded collar. Its vintage look and modern enhancements make it a standout sneaker.

