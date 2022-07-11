The best Prime Day Amazon device deals are here early with up to 60% off Fire, Kindle, Echo and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Stop what you're doing right now and get ready to shop for Amazon Devices. It's not even Amazon Prime Day yet – that's from Tuesday July 12 to Wednesday July 13 – but Amazon has bum rushed its own show with the best Amazon Prime devices deals you'll find anywhere on the internet. Although clearly Amazon does have a bit of an advantage over all other online shopping destinations when it comes to this.

These are always among the very best Prime Day deals and this year is no exception. Amazon devices from Fire TV to Amazon Echo Alexa speakers to Kindles and Fire tablets have seen their prices slashed by up to 60%. The latest Echo Dot (opens in new tab), which is the biggest Amazon Prime Day seller pretty much every year without fail, is down to just £19.99 – a saving of £30 – and if you aren't delighted with it, Amazon will give you your money back if you return it within 30 days. That's a pretty safe purchase, then.

You can also get discounts on everything from Echo Auto to Echo Buds headphones.

There are also similarly gargantuan savings on Amazon's Fire TV streaming sticks, both in Full HD and 4K variants, as well as its Blink smart home security cameras and video doorbells and Amazon smart home bundles. The only things not getting a price cut are Amazon networking products, in fact.

To see all of the Amazon device deals directly at Amazon simply follow the link directly above, or read on for our favourites.

The best Amazon Prime Day device deals

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot 4th gen, £19.99, was £49.99 (opens in new tab)

With £30 off, the latest and greatest Echo Dot gets a bigger price cut than last year – at least something is inflation-proof. This smart speaker comes in three colours and sounds much more powerful than its small and spherical form would suggest. At this price, you might as well, right?

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire Stick 4K: £22.99, was £49.99 (opens in new tab)

Down to a pocket money price, this is arguably the best Amazon Devices deal of all, in 2022. Capable of displaying spanky 4K UHD visuals with all the trimmings – Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio – the ultimate Fire TV stick also, needless to say, incorporates Alexa. Every imaginable streaming service is supported, naturally.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 5, £34.99, was £74.99 (opens in new tab)

Another one with an even bigger price-drop deal than last year, the latest Echo Show 5 is your digital photo album, handy helper and video entertainer. You can check the weather – currently scorching – your diary appointments and make video calls via its 5-inch screen, and it's so compact and neutral looking, you can put it practically anywhere. There are also deals on its big bro, the Echo Show 8 (opens in new tab) – which sees £40 lopped off it.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle: £34.99, was £69.99 (opens in new tab)

The entry-level Kindle, with ad support, is half price for Amazon Prime Day. The version without ads is 'only' 44% off but that's still pretty good. There's a front light for midnight reading, and the e-ink screen and battery life are better than ever. Give the gift of reading this Amazon Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Wired: £35.99, was £49.99 (opens in new tab)

Are you one of the 17 people left in the country that doesn't have a video doorbell yet? The original and arguably the best Ring Video Doorbell lets you see and talk to anyone who comes to your door, be it postmen, friends or burglars. Appropriately for the latter, this deal cuts £14 off the usual price, making it a 'steal'.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet £59.99, was £139.99 (opens in new tab)

The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is probably the most popular of its little family of tablets, but fear not if you want something bigger or smaller, as all the other models are on sale as well. Guaranteed kid-proof for 2 years, the tablet is also your child's gateway to Amazon's huge wealth of streaming entertainment, education and edutainment, free for the first year. And then not free for subsequent years.

(opens in new tab) Ring Spotlight Cam: £119.99, was £179.99 (opens in new tab)

Same as last year, you can get £60 off this excellent outdoor smart security camera. Both the wired and wireless versions get the same discount and are at the same low, low price. This 1080p camera integrates with your Ring doorbell for whole-house protection with smart alarms.

(opens in new tab) Echo Buds, £59.99, was £119.99 (opens in new tab)

Amazon's answer to the Apple AirPods are now onto their 2nd generation, and very good they are too. Bose Active Noise Cancelling means you get better sound quality and can talk to Alexa – built in to these buds, naturally – even when you're somewhere noisy. Battery life is 5 hours per bud, with 15 hours of recharging available from the case. There's a £50 saving on both the wired and wireless charging models.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite: £94.99, was £134.99 (opens in new tab)

There's another big price cut on this more high-end Kindle. If you want to reduce the price further, the ad-supported version is £84.99 although we think we'd rather pay the extra tenner, if you want our opinion. Comes with 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free, and the 6.8-inch display is very plush. Amazon also promises 10 weeks of battery life and '20% faster page turns' than the previous generation.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot 3rd gen: £16.99, was £39.99 (opens in new tab)

We'd pay £3 more and get the fourth-gen Echo Dot, but if you want something slightly smaller, slightly cheaper and considerably less spherical, look no further than this deal.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 8 | On sale for £59.99 | Was £99.99 | You save £40 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Upgrade your Alexa-powered viewing experience with the Echo Show 8, the 8-inch smart display with Amazon's smart digital assistant on board. The screen gives you plenty of room for your movies and video calls, while the built-in speaker around the back of the device pumps out your audio with impressive clarity.