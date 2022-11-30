Best outdoor watch in town, the Garmin Fenix 7X, receives an impressive £167 price cut ahead of Christmas

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Just in case you haven't spent all your money on that mind-blowingly-cheap Fenix 6X Pro Solar deal (opens in new tab), we have another, probably even more insane cheap Garmin offer for you to check out: the top-of-the-line Fenix 7X is £167 cheaper at Jura Watches, which is 19% off RRP. The Fenix 7X is the largest model in the range and the only one featuring the built-in physical flashlight!

In our Garmin Fenix 7X review, we said this is an absolute beast of a smartwatch and one of the best outdoor watches on the market today. A shame hasn't got an AMOLED screen – you might want to check out the Garmin Epix Gen 2 if you need a Garmin watch with an AMOLED display – but the flashlight is so much fun to use; we'll let this one slide for now.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Carbon Grey Titanium: Was £859 , now £692.10 at Jura Watches (opens in new tab)

As much as we love the Fenix 6X Pro, the Fenix 7X is more advanced and features not just updated sensors and GPS but also a new Power Sapphire glass that's tougher and more efficient than the Power Glass found on the previous generation watches. Now £167, until stocks last!

Should you buy the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Carbon Grey Titanium?

The Garmin Fenix 7X is not a cheap outdoor watch, but considering the features and the build quality of this fantastic rugged wearable, this deal is worth considering. The touch controls make the Fenix 7X more smartwatch-like than its predecessor, in a good sense, and probably more appealing to people who need an accurate multisport watch with all the smart features under the sun.

But a Fenix 7X is not just any old smartwatch; it's a premium smartwatch made of quality materials, including scratch-resistant sapphire glass, a lightweight titanium bezel and a durable polycarbonate case. It has an incredibly long battery life, extended using the solar-harvesting Power Sapphire technology. As long as you have a big enough wrist to wear the watch, this is an excellent price for this price.