Best Nintendo Switch deal in the UK must end soon! Save £40 in Black Friday-grade sale!

Want to know who’s got the best Nintendo Switch deal in the UK? It’s Currys! But only via eBay! No, we don’t know why either! The Nintendo Switch Lite - a pared back version of the Nintendo Switch - launched last September and despite being a brand new console, the price was dropped from its usual £199 to just £169 on Black Friday, and now you can get even more money off at Curry's on eBay with an extra 5% off using promotional code PRODUCT5.

That 5% gets you an extra £8.45 off the already discounted £169 price tag, bringing the total price down to an unmissable £160.55. This really is a steal, and we heartily recommend you check out the details below:

Nintendo Switch Lite | Turquoise colour | Was: £169 | Now: £160.55 | Available at eBay with code PRODUCT5

The turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite colourway is a bit more tempered than the bright yellow option, but offers more pizzazz than the grey. The dedicated handheld has dropped to an unbelievable £160.55 at eBay and knocks the socks off its Black Friday price. View Deal

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a follow-up to the original Nintendo Switch which launched in 2017, and is a dedicated handheld that offers portability at a lower price point, thanks to Nintendo scrapping some of the bells and whistles of the OG model.

Features like the detachable Joy-Cons and haptic feedback have been removed making for a system that is better suited for gaming on the go, a tight budget, or for younger gamers. It's a solid console with a fantastic lineup of games and you're unlikely to see reduced this much for a while.