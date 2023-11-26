11 best gaming deals under £100 in the Cyber Monday sales

The Black Friday weekend is almost over but there are still some amazing gaming deals on offer thanks to Cyber Monday. And that includes a whole stack of accessories and retro consoles for under £100.

So, you can get a gift for the gamer in your life for less right now. Or even just treat yourself to a new retro gaming handheld (or two).

Remember though, Cyber Monday ends at midnight on 27 November 2023, so you need to get cracking.

The A500 Mini: was £119.99 , now £74.99 at Amazon

Designed to look exactly like the original Amiga A500, but a lot smaller, the A500 Mini is a games console that comes with 25 classic Amiga games. You also get a controller and mouse to play them with.

PlayStation DualSense controller – Camo Grey: was £64.99 , now £39.99 at Currys

Finding the camouflage version of the DualSense controller in a deal is pretty rare, so this one on Currys is a great one to snap up quickly – especially at this price.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Red): was £59.99 , now £39.99 at Amazon

Microsoft is selling several different colours of its latest wireless controller with great discounts. We particularly like the Pulse Red one, but there are plenty of options.

CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition (Retro Purple): was £89.99 , now £69.99 at Amazon

The Nitro Deck is an ideal accompaniment to your Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED. You slot in the console and it becomes a pro-standard handheld machine. This Retro Purple one is also in GameCube colours, so looks superb.

Backbone One (USB-C) for iPhone 15 / Android: was £99.99 , now £69.99 at Amazon

Available in black and white (as a special PlayStation Edition), the Backbone One attaches to either an iPhone 15 or Android device and turns it into a portable gaming powerhouse.

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller: was £59.99 , now £47.99 at Amazon

8BitDo makes extremely good accessories, for retro and modern games. This Ultimate Bluetooth Controller can be used with any Bluetooth-enabled device, such as a phone or tablet, but is also ideal for the Nintendo Switch. It even comes with its own charging station.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD: was £197.26 , now £83.99 at Amazon

The SSD card I use in my own PlayStation 5, the WD_Black SN850X is fast, super reliable and an ideal way of expanding your console's internal storage.

Powkiddy RGB20S with 20,000 games: was £119.99 , now £91.16 at Amazon

The Powkiddy RGB20S is a fantastic little retro gaming handheld that comes with a bright 3.5-inch display and numerous emulators to play classic games from different consoles. It also includes 20,000 titles pre-installed.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Optical Gaming Mouse: was £69.99 , now £34.99 at Currys

Featuring a 20,000 DPI sensor and eight programmable buttons, the wired Razer DeathAdder V2 mouse is an ideal gift for a PC gamer who wants a bit more control.

SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL gaming Keyboard: was £134.99 , now £94.99 at Amazon

There's a great 30% off this compact eSports keyboard that's a few keys lighter than a standard model and therefore better for smaller gaming spaces.

Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: was £90 , now £69.99 at John Lewis

The official headset to go with the PlayStation 5, the Pulse 3D is compatible with the console's 3D Audio functionality for a better virtual surround experience.

There are plenty of other gaming deals this Cyber Monday too, including some amazing discounts on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch consoles. Check out our tracker below to see what bargains you can get right now.