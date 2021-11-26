Best EE Black Friday 2021 deals – iPhone 13, Pixel 6 and more

EE's Black Friday discounts have arrived

Buying one of the best phones can be a perilous process, especially with the sheer volume of brands just a click away during the Black Friday shopping period. Fortunately, T3 knows a thing or two about the best Black Friday deals and the best Cyber Monday deals and EE is one of the networks that you need to seriously consider if you're in the market for a new phone.

The reason is: it's just launched its Black Friday sales event, with the mobile carrier offering some unmissable deals on a selection of the best iPhone and best Android phones across Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go. You can also snap up SIM-only deals if you’ve already got a device and don't fancy changing it. There's something for everyone. 

And, guess what, it certainly doesn't end there. EE is rampant this year; it's also applying an abundance of fantastic Black Friday price cuts to some of the best laptop and best smartwatch models, as well as the best tablets. There are lots of deals to get stuck into, so let's begin:

Best EE Black Friday smartphone deals

save £144 at EE

Apple iPhone 13 – save £144 at EE
£50 upfront cost, £51 per month for 24 months with 40GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts.

View Deal
Apple iPhone 12 –  save £106 at EE

Apple iPhone 12 – save £106 at EE
£40 upfront cost, £43 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

View Deal
Google Pixel 6 –  save £432 at EE

Google Pixel 6 – save £432 at EE
£30 upfront cost, £31 per month for 24 months with 40GB of monthly data and unlimited calls and texts 

View Deal
Google Pixel 6 Pro –  Save £336 at EE

Google Pixel 6 Pro – Save £336 at EE
£30 upfront cost, £45 per month for 24 months with 40GB of monthly data and unlimited calls and texts 

View Deal
  save £480 at EE

Samsung Galaxy S21  save £480 at EE
£50 upfront cost, £37 per month for 24 months with 40GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

View Deal
save £240

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3– save £240 at EE
£50 upfront cost, £49 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

View Deal
save £288 at EE

Samsung A52s 5G – save £288 at EE
£30 upfront cost, £25 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

View Deal
Samsung S20 FE 5G –  save £308 at EE

Samsung S20 FE 5G – save £308 at EE
£30 upfront cost, £39 per month for 24 months with 10GB monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts.

View Deal
save £192 at EE

OPPO Find X3 Neo – save £192 at EE
£30 upfront cost, £39 per month for 24 months with 40GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

View Deal
OPPO A94 –  save £144 at EE

OPPO A94 – save £144 at EE
£10 upfront cost, £29 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

View Deal
SIM Only
SIM only
100GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
12 months
View Deal
at Three
Editor's Pick
Learn More
SIM Only
Voxi 50GB Sim Only
50GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Voxi
1 month
View Deal
at VOXI
Unlimited social media
Learn More
SIM Only
SIM only
Unlimiteddata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Smarty
1 month
View Deal
at Smarty
Cheapest unlimited data plan
Learn More
SIM Only
SIM Only
160GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
EE
24 months
View Deal
at EE Mobile
Best on EE
Learn More
SIM Only
SIM Card Triple SIM
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Talkmobile
1 month
View Deal
at TalkMobile
Learn More
SIM Only
SIM Card Triple SIM
2GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Talkmobile
1 month
View Deal
at TalkMobile
Learn More
SIM Only
iD Pay Monthly SIM
1GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
1 month
View Deal
at ID Mobile
Learn More
SIM Only
SIM only
2GBdata
1000 mins
1000texts
Lebara Mobile
1 month
View Deal
at Lebara Mobile
Learn More
SIM Only
3GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Smarty
1 month
View Deal
at Smarty
Learn More
SIM Only
SIM Card Triple SIM
4GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Talkmobile
12 months
View Deal
at TalkMobile
Learn More
Load more deals
Deals
Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson

Luke covers all things tech at T3. Disc golf enthusiast, keen jogger, and fond of all things outdoors (when not indoors messing around with gadgets)

