Best Black Friday deals for book lovers: Kindles, Audible and books

The best book Black Friday deals

Kindle Paperwhite: was £149.99, now £79.99 at Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £149.99, now £79.99 at Amazon

Rated by T3 as the best Kindle 2021 , the Kindle Paperwhite gives you hours of reading time with its impressive battery life. You can choose either 8GB or 32GB of storage so you can hold thousands of books, comics, magazines and audiobooks. Available in multiple colours, you can save £70 on the Kindle Paperwhite in Amazon’s Black Friday sale today.

Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover: was £34.99, now £19.99 at Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover: was £34.99, now £19.99 at Amazon

If you already have a Kindle and want some extra protection for your device, save £15 on a leather cover for it. Available in black, merlot and plum colours, this case perfectly fits the Kindle Paperwhite and protects the screen from any cracks or dirt. There are also loads of Kindle cases available on Amazon for different Kindle versions.

Kindle Unlimited: get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for £7.99 Kindle Unlimited: get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for £7.99

Kindle Unlimited is an Amazon service that lets customers choose from over 2 million titles. It unlocks more books, magazines and audiobooks and has been discounted to just £7.99 a month. This is for new Kindle Unlimited subscribers only and unlocks millions of books, audiobooks and magazine subscriptions.

Audible: get 3 months of Audible for 99p Audible: get 3 months of Audible for 99p

If you love books but prefer to listen to them, you can get a 3 months Audible membership for just 99p! For new and trial eligible customers, you get the first month for 99p and months 2 and 3 are free! You get one title to download and keep each month plus unlimited listening from a wide range of titles, podcasts and select Audible Originals.

A Box of Stories: Surprise box subscription for only £14.99 A Box of Stories: Surprise box subscription for only £14.99

Another great subscription deal is from A Box of Stories, a book box service that sends new books to your door every month. You can choose the genre you want or a surprise box. This is a great gift idea and is a good way to get out of your reading comfort zone and try something new. A Box of Stories subscription is currently £14.99, but it will raise its prices on the 1st December, so be quick!

Harry Potter Box Set: was £62.99, now £56.69 at Very Harry Potter Box Set: was £62.99, now £56.69 at Very

Of course, there couldn’t be a book lovers post without books! One of the most well-known and iconic book series of all time is Harry Potter. But with 7 books in the series, they can be quite expensive. Very have cut the price of the Harry Potter box set to £56.69, so you can get all 7 books at a discounted price.

1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die: was £20, now £10 at Waterstones 1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die: was £20, now £10 at Waterstones

1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die is probably not one that you’ll read cover to cover, but it makes a great coffee table book. Updated every year by the author, get started with the 2021 version and work your way through! The author has also written loads in the 1001 series, so you can pick from movies, cars, songs and more.

Latitude Run Westhought Bookcase: was £91.99, now £75.99 at Wayfair Latitude Run Westhought Bookcase: was £91.99, now £75.99 at Wayfair

Any reader needs a good book shelf. Wayfair have incredible deals on their full range of bookcases and shelves, like the Latitude Westhought Bookcase. A fun ladder shelf design, it perfectly holds your books and gets wider at the bottom so you can display them however you want.

Glocusent Round Neck Reading Light: was £29.99, now £18.99 at Amazon Glocusent Round Neck Reading Light: was £29.99, now £18.99 at Amazon

If you’re a true book lover, you must have read under the covers after your lights were turned off. The Glocusent Round Neck Reading Light is a great hands free torch that you can use to read in the dark without disturbing anyone else.

Bookmarks: Cheap prices at Waterstones Bookmarks: Cheap prices at Waterstones

Finally, everyone needs a bookmark and there are some incredible prices at Waterstones. There are plenty of colours and styles to choose from, like this fun 'Under the Wave' design. There are also bookmarks that include titles and patterns from iconic book covers, like Paddington, Alice in Wonderland and The Grinch.

Amazon Amazon

You can’t shop for Black Friday and not look at Amazon. Amazon has incredible deals on their Fire Tablets and Kindles, both ideal for reading digitally. As owners of Kindle and Audible, you can get access to both of these subscriptions at a discounted price. Amazon also has regular deals on physical books and Kindle books, so you can get popular titles at as little as 99p.

Waterstones Waterstones

Waterstones is the top UK bookseller and their Black Friday sale has up to 50% off popular titles. Waterstones have also got deals on their Waterstones Plus card, where you can double or triple up your stamps, depending on how much you spend this Black Friday.

