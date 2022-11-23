Our top picks of the best Black Friday cycling deals from Garmin, Wahoo, Specialized, Oakley and more!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

'Tis the season for... big cycling discounts! Black Friday week has arrived – this is how we call it now, Black Friday week – and with it came a deluge of amazing cycling deals from a range of top-notch retailers and manufacturers, including Wiggle, Freewheel, Hammerhead, Garmin and more.

Below you'll find a short list of the best sales, and below that, a selection of spotlight deals we think you can't miss this Black Friday. For even more offers, head over to T3's best Black Friday deals page or check out our thematic roundups, including the best fitness deals, the best cheap Fitbit deals and the best cheap Garmin deals. Now, let's get going!

Best Black Friday cycling sales

Best Black Friday cycling deals

(opens in new tab) Hammerhead Karoo 2 'Solstice' Bundle: £359 at Hammerhead (opens in new tab)

Get a limited-edition ‘Solstice’ Karoo 2 Shell Kit, two Hammerhead Water Bottles, a 60-day Strava Subscription, and a 60-day Komoot Premium Trial for free with the purchase of Karoo 2, saving you £132 (which is how much it'd cost you to buy all items included in the bundle individually).

(opens in new tab) Garmin Varia RTL515 Tail Light/Radar: Was £170 , now £130 at Garmin (opens in new tab)

See and be seen with the RTL515. This rearview radar pairs with a Garmin Edge bike computer or compatible smartphone to alert you of vehicles approaching from behind. Easily mount it on any road bike seatpost. Battery life up to 16 hours in day flash mode.

(opens in new tab) Lazer Compact Helmet: Was £30 , now £20 at Freewheel (opens in new tab)

Freewheel described this helmet as "style and performance on a budget", and that's exactly what it is. Lightweight and compact, the Lazer Compact Helmet features 20 air vents to keep your head cool. And, obviously, it'll help you keep your skull intact in case of a fall.

(opens in new tab) Oakley Radar EV Matte Black PRIZM Dual Lens Sunglasses: Was £215 , now £107.50 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Everyone wants Oakleys! The Radar EV Path sunglasses are engineered with a tall lens that delivers an extended range of vision. PRIZM lenses also boost your vision-enhancing colour, contrast and clarity. The O-Matter half-rim frame is lightweight and durable. Now 50% off!