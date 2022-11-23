Our top picks of the best Black Friday cycling deals from Garmin, Wahoo, Specialized, Oakley and more!

'Tis the season for... big cycling discounts! Black Friday week has arrived – this is how we call it now, Black Friday week – and with it came a deluge of amazing cycling deals from a range of top-notch retailers and manufacturers, including Wiggle, Freewheel, Hammerhead, Garmin and more.
Below you'll find a short list of the best sales, and below that, a selection of spotlight deals we think you can't miss this Black Friday. For even more offers, head over to T3's best Black Friday deals page or check out our thematic roundups, including the best fitness deals, the best cheap Fitbit deals and the best cheap Garmin deals. Now, let's get going!
Best Black Friday cycling sales
- Freewheel: Massive discounts on all things cycling (opens in new tab)
- Wiggle: Up to 50% off cycling accessories, bikes, wheels, sunglasses and more (opens in new tab)
- Garmin: Big savings on cycling computers, Varia products and wearables (opens in new tab)
- Halfords: Save up to 20% on bikes, e-scooters and accessories (opens in new tab)
- Sigma Sports: Up to 60% off bikes, helmets, clothing, accessories and more (opens in new tab)
- Wahoo: Save hundreds on turbo trainers, indoor bikes and cycling computers (opens in new tab)
- Specialized: Top offers on S-Works goods, bikes, headlights, helmets and more (opens in new tab)
- Oakley: Save up to 50% on best-selling sunglasses and accessories (opens in new tab)
Best Black Friday cycling deals
Hammerhead Karoo 2 'Solstice' Bundle: £359 at Hammerhead (opens in new tab)
Get a limited-edition ‘Solstice’ Karoo 2 Shell Kit, two Hammerhead Water Bottles, a 60-day Strava Subscription, and a 60-day Komoot Premium Trial for free with the purchase of Karoo 2, saving you £132 (which is how much it'd cost you to buy all items included in the bundle individually).
Garmin Varia RTL515 Tail Light/Radar:
Was £170, now £130 at Garmin (opens in new tab)
See and be seen with the RTL515. This rearview radar pairs with a Garmin Edge bike computer or compatible smartphone to alert you of vehicles approaching from behind. Easily mount it on any road bike seatpost. Battery life up to 16 hours in day flash mode.
Lazer Compact Helmet:
Was £30, now £20 at Freewheel (opens in new tab)
Freewheel described this helmet as "style and performance on a budget", and that's exactly what it is. Lightweight and compact, the Lazer Compact Helmet features 20 air vents to keep your head cool. And, obviously, it'll help you keep your skull intact in case of a fall.
Oakley Radar EV Matte Black PRIZM Dual Lens Sunglasses:
Was £215, now £107.50 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)
Everyone wants Oakleys! The Radar EV Path sunglasses are engineered with a tall lens that delivers an extended range of vision. PRIZM lenses also boost your vision-enhancing colour, contrast and clarity. The O-Matter half-rim frame is lightweight and durable. Now 50% off!
Elite Suito T Direct Drive FE-C Mag Turbo Trainer:
Was £649, now £459 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)
Turbos don't get much better than the Elite Suito, which can simulate slopes up to 15% with ± 2.5% accuracy, delivering up to 1900 watts of resistance. It comes pre-assembled out of the box, so you can start riding straight away, plus, you can store it easily thanks to the folding design.