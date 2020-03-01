Best Apple AirPods deals today in UK and USA: AirPods 2 will be here soon, snap these buddies up now

Cheap Apple AirPods deals are popping up all over the place. Presumably AirPods 2 – or AirPods 3 depending on how you look at it – are coming very soon, making now a good time to snap up Apple AirPods 2019. You can get them with up to $30 or £34 off, depending on what continent you live on.

In the USA there are some good-enough-I-guess AirPods deals on… but I'm afraid the UK wins on this one, American people. In your face. The RRP for AirPods with standard charging case is

🇬🇧 • AirPods with standard case now £124 at Laptops Direct in the UK!

• Or save over £40 on Apple AirPods with wireless charging case at Amazon – now £159

AirPods Pro are £249, same as always

🇺🇸 In the US, the best prices we can find are, as usual, at Walmart: $30 off the standard Pods, and a big saving on a refurbished edition of the wireless charging ones.

• Buy AirPods with non-wireless charging case for $139 – that's $20 off.

• Buy AirPods with wireless case (refurbished) for $129 – a saving of $70

Apple AirPods with standard Charging Case | Was £159 | Now £125 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct keep dropping winning deals on the much-wanted Apple AirPods with standard, non-wireless charging case. It recently had AirPods down to their lowest ever price at the retailer – or anywhere else, come to that, and this deal is still the best in the UK. And tbh I don't even know who Laptops Direct are, but they are clearly legit or multiple people would have complained by now.View Deal

🇺🇸Buy AirPods with non-wireless charging case for $139 at Walmart – save $30

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case £159 – was £199, save £40 at Amazon

Like the offer above but with the added bonus of wireless charging, this AirPods deal sees Amazon beat the rest to be King of the Discounts. Unlikely to last long. Well, I've been saying 'unlikely to last long' for well over a month now, but eventually it'll be true. View Deal

🇺🇸 Buy AirPods with wireless case for $144 at Walmart – save $55!

…And this is also unlikely to last long. Even though it already has. To achieve this price, Walmart has had to fall back on the ol' 'refurbished' ploy for now, although it'll probably get fresh stocks of properly new Pods soon enough.

Why you should buy the Apple Airpods

Apple products have always been famed for their built quality and design and the AirPods are an excellent example of this mentality.

Apple has always put user experience at the forefront of everything they do. The AirPods are compact but last up to 24 hours with one charge, connect to your iPhone automatically and even turn themselves on automatically.

The long battery life is thanks to the upgraded H1 chip that now also supports hands free controls using the Siri voice assistant.

We most likely won't see an AirPods 2 until 2020, so if you want one, might as well get them now for a discounted price. They won't linger around for long for this cheap!

