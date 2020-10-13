Best Amazon Prime Day tequila deals: great savings

If you're looking to stock up on your favourite spirits, be sure to take advantage of some great tequila deals this Amazon Prime Day.

Perfect for at-home cocktails, try making Margaritas, a Tequila Sunrise or a Matador.

Tequila is made by distilling blue agave and can either be bottled soon after distilling, or aged for some time in oak, depending on what style of tequila it is.

Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo are all styles of tequila that have some oak ageing.

This Amazon Prime Day some great savings can be made from the tequila deals, such as the Don Julio 1942 Anejotequila, down to £99 from £135.

Or there's the Casamigos Reposado Tequila - the brand founded by George Clooney - with a 25% saving, down to £46.99.

The best Amazon Prime Day tequila deals

Don Julio 1942 Anejotequila, 70cl | £99.99 | Was £135 | Save £35

Don Julio 1942 is a luxury, handcrafted tequila, and the unusual bottle design is inspired by the Agave leaf. Añejo tequilas are aged for at least one year and up to three years, giving a smoother finish. 26% off this Amazon Prime Day.

Casamigos Reposado Tequila 70cl | £42.99 | Was £57.49 | Save £14.50

Casamigos is the tequila brand co-founded by George Clooney and the title roughly translates as 'house of friends'. A Reposado tequila, this will have been aged for between two and 12 months, and is ideal for mixed drinks and sipping.

Casamigos Anejo Tequila, 70cl | Now £46.99 | Was £62.00 | Save £16.00

Casamigos Anejo Tequila has caramel and vanilla notes, with subtle hints of spice and barrel oak and a smooth finish, from over one year of ageing in oak. Try serving neat with a slice of lemon or in cocktails such as a spritz or a twist on an Old Fashioned.View Deal

