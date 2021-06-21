Best Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals – games, TVs and accessories reduced

The PS5 has been the product of the past year and, while there are definitely gamers who still have not been able to pickup a PS5 (thanks scalpers!), increasingly anyone who wants to enjoy the awesome gaming experience delivered by the PlayStation 5 is being able to do so.

Right here, though, we round up the best Prime Day deals on PS5 games, accessories and peripherals that can make that PlayStation 5 experience even better for those who already own a console.

And the good news is that there are a lot of PS5 products discounted right now in the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sales. To see all those products directly then simply follow the link above to Amazon, however, for a curated selection of what we consider some of the best on offer, read on.

Turtle Beach Recon 70 | Was: £29.99 | Now: £19.99 | Saving: £10

A PS5 gaming headset for under £20 from one the world's most respective makers is a great Amazon Prime Day deal in our eyes. You can bag the Turtle Beach Recon 70 in a wide-range of colourways at that stupidly low price point, too, including the pictured Arctic White Camo.

Watch Dogs Legion (PS5) | Was: £57.99 | Now: £21.99 | Saving: £36

The open-world hack and shoot-'em-up Watch Dogs Legion gets a sweet £36 price drop on PS5 for Amazon Prime Day. That discount means the game is now baggable for £21.99. This game is set in London, England, and features a fun online multiplayer mode, too.

LG CX 48" 4K Ultra HD OLED Smart TV | Was: £1275 | Now: £1099 | Saving: £176

If you've been looking for the perfect TV upgrade for PS5 then this LG CX Amazon Prime Day deal is well worth checking out. This is the TV that we say is the best gaming TV for most people and delivers a stunning OLED panel, a dedicated game mode response time of 13.2ms and a refresh rate of up to 120fps, which is perfect for enjoying 4K/120fps PS5 games.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset | Was: £89.98 | Now: £74.99 | Saving: £15

If you want a stylish and capable wireless headset for PS5 then the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 is a top choice. The headset delivers powerful 50mm speaker drivers, a flip-to-mute mic and a long-lasting 15-hour battery life. Currently available with a £15 discount applied.

Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5) | Was: £57.99 | Now: £21.49 | Saving: £36.50

Looking and playing very similarly to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Immortals Fenyx Rising is a bright and light-hearted take on Greek mythology that plays out in epic open worlds filled with combat, puzzles and gags. The game doesn't test the powers of the PS5 particularly in terms of graphics, despite looking good, but plays well and is plenty of fun.

Trust Gaming GXT 232 Mantis Streaming Gaming Microphone | Was: £34.99 | Now: £19.24 | Saving: £15.75

If you're a gamer who does a lot of streaming then owning a proper microphone is crucial, and right here the affordable GXT 232 Mantis gets even cheaper thanks to an Amazon Prime Day deal. The mic, which is compatible with PS5, PS4 and PC, is currently ringing in for less than £20 thanks to a £15.75 price cut.

Astro Gaming A40 TR Wired Gaming Headset | Was: £149.99 | Now: £82.49 | Saving: £67.50

Astro Gaming is one of the most respected, well-known gaming headset makers in the world, and right here its Astro A40 TR Wired Gaming Headset for PS5 is reduced by a large £67.50 for Prime Day. You can pick it up on its own or, by spending a bit more, with a MixAmp.

Western Digital 5TB My Passport Ultra | Was: £146.99 | Now: £109.99 | Saving: £37

Massive amounts of extra storage is always a good thing if you're a hardcore gamer, and right here the massive 5TB portable hard drive from Western Digital is reduced by £37 down to £109.99. While it's not ideal for storing games on, it is perfect for any sort of media such as 4K movies, game stream videos, in-game screenshots and more.

Orzly PS5 Controller Charging Station made for Sony PlayStation 5 | Was: £17.91 | Now: £10.60 | Saving: £7.31

If you've already got a brace of PS5 controllers then you'll know that charging them both at the same time is a pain. But with a charging dock you can keep both gamepads 100 per cent charged at all times. This Orzly two-pad charger is currently discounted down to just over a tenner at Amazon for Prime Day, so fits the bill nicely.

Astro Gaming A10 Wired Gaming Headset | £59.99 | Now: £32.99 | Saving: £27

Another great Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deal from Astro sees the maker's A10 Wired set of cans drop to just over the thirty quid mark. You get a choice of colourways, too, at that new lower price point, with everything from Black and Blue to White and Green on offer. A lightweight gaming headset with flip-to-mute microphone.

ASUS RT-AX86U 5700 Dual Band + Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router | Was: £229.99 | Now: £183.99 | Saving: £46

Gaming routers aren't the sexiest or most obvious part of a gamer's setup but they might be one of the most important, and especially so if plenty of competitive multiplayer gaming is on the go. This super-powerful Wi-Fi 6 gaming router from Asus is state-of-the-art and specialised in delivering rapid, stable internet. Kiss high ping goodbye!

Asus ROG Theta 7.1 USB-C Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound | Was: £249.99 | Now: £199.99 | Saving: £50

A straight £50 saving takes the premium Asus ROG Theta 7.1 gaming headset down to £199.99 for Prime Day. This headset is truly next level, with 7.1 surround sound and AI noise-cancelling delivered, along with four ESS 9601 headphone drivers, a ROG home-theater-grade 7.1 DAC, and ROG Hybrid Ear Cushions. The bundled Armoury II software enables tuning of virtual bass and other audio profiles, too.

If you're still looking for a PS5 right now then be sure to scope out T3's PS5 stock tracker, which has the latest information regarding fresh PS5 drops. While to see what games you should be playing on the console be sure to check out T3's best PS5 games feature.