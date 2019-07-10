Beat the Amazon Prime Day queue with this huge £204 saving on the Kitchenaid Artisan stand mixer

KITCHENAID’s Artisan 5KSM150PSBLT Stand Mixer is one of the best in the business. It can mix, beat, whisk and even knead ingredients and is therefore a star-turn in the kitchen. And, as another item in the Currys Black Tag sale this beauty is priced like it’s waiting patiently in line for Amazon Prime Day. Only you can get it right now.

It’s got plenty of power thanks to the beefy 300-watt direct drive motor. No less than 10 speed levels help you cover all cooking bases too, along with a generous 4.8 litre stainless steel bowl that can handle all sorts of goodies.

KITCHENAID Artisan 5KSM150PSBLT Stand Mixer | £345| Was £549.99 | Save £204.99 The Kitchenaid Artisan 5KSM150PSBLT Stand Mixer has been designed with maximum productivity in mind, but it’s also durable. We love the way it features an all-metal construction, which means it’s going to last, but it can also be cleaned effectively. That’s a boon when you’ve got everything caked in leftover ingredients, right? This model comes in a very cool Café Latte cream finish too, which is suitably neutral. A saving of just shy of £205 is as tempting as a particularly delicious cake or loaf of artisan walnut bread. Currys even chucks in free next-day delivery as the icing on top.View Deal

Inside the box there are also all the attachments you’ll need to get up and running, which for a machine that has over £200 shaved off the asking price is hugely impressive. There’s a flat beater, a wire whip plus a dough hook, so there’s no dish or recipe you can't tackle.

(Image credit: Kitchenaid)

