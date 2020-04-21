Is B&Q open today? These branches are. Plus the latest Click & Collect and online delivery updates

B&Q has now reopened 14 of its stores three weeks after all of its stores were closed down on Tuesday March 24. The full list of stores is below.

Apart from those 14 stores, B&Q stores are not open for browsing or shopping today but you can place orders online and have them delivered to your home or collect them from the stores' car parks.

Those other B&Q stores have remained closed to customers for browsing since Monday March 23, when the UK lockdown was announced. As an essential retailer, B&Q introduced a new contact-free Click & Collect service in its store car parks to ensure customers can collect items in a safe and secure way avoiding any unnecessary contact.

The new service aims to offer a next day collection service, however B&Q is experiencing extremely high demand at present, and so orders are taking up to a few days to process.

B&Q closed all stores on Tuesday March 24 so it could prepare to re-open during the UK's lockdown. It's allowed to re-open because the government believes DIY and hardware stores are essential, and are therefore exempt from the order to close and as of the weekend of Saturday April 18, some B&Q stores have now started to re-open.

If you're not in an area with a local B&Q store that is open or you don't fancy the massive queues, you can still order DIY, gardening and essential working from home items like desks, chairs and more from B&Q online today and both home deliveries and Click & Collect are available. That said, many items are listed as ‘home delivery not available’ when you click on them.

Note: The B&Q website is intermittently operating a queuing system due to high demand.

So if you want to order from B&Q you'll find everything you need to know, plus our pick of the best buys and deals at B&Q online, right below...

New assorted plant bundles available with contact-free Click & Collect

If your garden is in need of a spring makeover you'll be pleased to know that you can now order assorted plant bundles which include bedding plants, culinary herbs, herbaceous perennials and roses. It's not the largest range so you'll also want to check out the links below.

Other places to buy garden plants online

More items from B&Q

Browse paint, DIY tools and home furnishings at B&Q online: free delivery when you spend over £50

Whether you're looking to stock up on paint, power tools, plants or furniture B&Q has all the essential DIY and home items you need. Items are available for Click & Collect and home delivery.

Browse garden furniture at B&Q online: free delivery when you spend over £50

Browse a selection of garden furniture including sofas, chairs, tables, parasols, outdoor heaters, gazebos and much more. There's free delivery over £50 and a 45 day returns policy.

Browse garden power tools at B&Q online: free delivery when you spend over £50

If you're in need of a new lawnmower, a hedge trimmer, a pressure washer or pretty much any other power tool to get your garden looking beautiful you'll find it here.

When will B&Q shops open?

14 B&Q stores have now re-opened. Those stores are: Cardiff (Culverhouse Cross), Chester, Coventry (Brandon Road), Fareham, Gillingham, Ipswich, Nursling, Paisley, Plymouth, Stockport, Sutton in Ashfield, Watford, West Thurrock, and York (Hull Road).

We understand that the 14 stores are open from 8am to 5pm with social distancing measures in place, so there are distance markers on the floor and you'll almost certainly have to queue to get in. Click & Collect has been suspended at those stores (although the Express writes that it has not been suspended at the Paisley branch).

On its website, B&Q says: "Having watched other essential retailers support social distancing in their stores, we are now in a position to follow best practice and re-open a small number of stores as a trial, while keeping our colleagues and customers safe. Click + Collect is temporarily not available at these stores."

Services such as kitchen and bathroom design, paint mixing, timber cutting and key cutting are not available "for the time being", B&Q says.

When it comes to paying in-store, B&Q is accepting card, gift card and contact-less payments only.

All other B&Q stores remain closed although Edinburgh Evening News says that B&Q "will review the trial in the next few days before deciding whether or not it is safe to re-open other stores across the country, including the outlets in Edinburgh."

In the meantime, the B&Q website says that "Diy.com will be our primary store, giving customers access to a range of essential products". B&Q says "This means we can keep supplies open and give our customers the best possible service to ensure their homes are safe, warm and in working order."

While most stores remain closed for browsing and purchasing, you can order online and opt for home delivery or Click & Collect. For the latter, you should be aware that the Click & Collect range is "limited" which, B&Q says, ensures "we do everything we can to limit unnecessary purchases and ensure our customers and colleagues are protected from needless contact."

If you do use Click & Collect for your local store, items can be picked up from an allocated parking zone where the product will be brought to you or your car.

B&Q says it is working on its home delivery service to enable it to provide a fuller product range than Click & Collect.

Is it safe to shop at B&Q?

The B&Q shops that are open have a limit on how many people can be in the store at any time. This is to ensure shoppers can keep their distance from each other. Look out for the ‘safe space’ markings that will help you maintain your distance. There will also be a number of other measures to keep the stores as sanitary as possible: stores are regularly cleaned, and any staff with symptoms have been asked to stay home on full-pay.

Can I order from B&Q online?

Yes, you can currently still place orders with B&Q online. When you do, you can choose whether to collect from your local store (Click & Collect – but see above as some stores have suspended Click & Collect) or get your order delivered to you.

Does Click & Collect work with B&Q online?

B&Q’s Click & Collect service is still working, although it has been suspended at some stores. The range is apparently "limited", but we do know that it features a number of assorted plant bundles. If you use Click & Collect items can be picked up from an allocated parking zone at the store where your purchases will be brought to you or your car.

B&Q says that due to "extremely high demand" Click & Collect may take "up to three days." Please do not go to the store until B&Q contacts you to say your order is ready for collection.

For a fuller product range than Click & Collect you'll need to choose home delivery.

Is B&Q home delivery open?

Yes, you can still order a B&Q delivery, and it’s possible to make this contactless, but many of the items on the website are currently listed as not available for home delivery.

Online B&Q sales, discounts and our top picks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ordering from B&Q online - or selecting Click & Collect - is the sensible choice right now, so let us bring B&Q to you. Whether you're looking for cheap working from home equipment, or you want to kick-start a long-overdue DIY or gardening project, here's our pick of the best items at B&Q, alongside the best B&Q deals too...

B&Q paint delivery

GoodHome paint 2.5L: 2 for £20 ( was £24 ) | B&Q

GoodHome paint 2.5L: 2 for £20 ( was £24 ) | B&Q

You can get two 2.5L tins of GoodHome coloured emulsion paints for £20 at B&Q right now. They're usually £12 per tin, so that's a saving of £4 - which is worth having if you're in the midst of a DIY project.

Dulux paint 2.5L: 2 for £32 ( was £44 ) | B&Q

Dulux paint 2.5L: 2 for £32 ( was £44 ) | B&Q

B&Q has a multi-deal on Dulux paint right now: you can get two Dulux Easycare 2.5L coloured emulsion paints for £32, saving you a decent £12. There are over 100 options to choose from.

B&Q garden furniture

B&Q DIY offers

Erbauer EXT cordless drill: £100 + FREE 50-piece accessory kit | B&Q

Erbauer EXT cordless drill: £100 + FREE 50-piece accessory kit | B&Q

If you buy the Erbauer EXT Cordless 18V 4Ah Lithium-ion Brushless Combi drill from B&Q, you can pick up a 50-piece accessory kit for free. This two-speed cordless drill has two drill functions: drill and hammer drill. It's lightweight, too, making it well-suited for hard-to-reach areas.

Laminate flooring and tiles: Get four for the price of three | B&Q

Laminate flooring and tiles: Get four for the price of three | B&Q

Buy three laminate flooring and tiles and you'll get the fourth for free at B&Q online right now. The discount applies to samples, which start at 50p, but it's not available for every product so shop wisely.

B&Q plants

Indoor and outdoor plants: 20% off | B&Q

Indoor and outdoor plants: 20% off | B&Q

Until March 30, you can save 20% on any indoor or outdoor plant that you buy from B&Q - this includes items like turf too, which is now available from £88 ( was £110 ). Bear in mind that you can only buy outdoor plants in-store, and you can only click-and-collect indoor plants as they're not available for delivery.

Snake plant: £8 ( was £10 ) | B&Q

Snake plant: £8 ( was £10 ) | B&Q

Snake plants are proven to help you sleep; something we could all use a little help with right now. You pick one up for £8 when you factor in the 20% discount at B&Q.

Half-price vegetable seeds: 50p (was £1 ) | B&Q

Half-price vegetable seeds: 50p (was £1 ) | B&Q

You can buy vegetable seeds online from B&Q, although you'll need to click and collect as they're not available for delivery. There's a whole range of vegetable seeds slashed from £1 to 50p that include chilli, courgette, tomato, broccoli, sweet pepper, cucumber, lettuce, and more.