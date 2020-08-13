Back to school deals: Grab Samsung's fab Galaxy Tab A with 20% off at Amazon

Heading back to school, college, or university can either be a very happy, joyful moment or something a little sadder (but we promise it gets better). While buying something new likely won't solve the problem, having the right tools for the job can be a big help and Amazon is currently offering 20% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A.

The Galaxy Tab A comes with a 10.1-inch screen, WiFi and LTE versions (both of which are discounted right now), Android 10, Dolby Atmos speakers with 3D sound, a huge 6,150 mAh battery, and an 8MP rear camera, if you're into that kind of thing.

It's one of the more affordable of Samsung's Tab range, but that doesn't mean it won't work really well as a tablet for browsing the web, scrolling social media, sending emails, watching Netflix, and so on. The more downtime-y kinda things, which are as equally important as work.

Hawdare-wide, this is a lovely looking tablet that's only 7.5mm thick. On the software side, Samsung's One UI does a lot of work on top of Android, adding a range of useful functions, including curating relevant content, letting you go about your day with minimal distractions besides what's absolutely necessary in the moment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1-inch, 32GB) | WiFi | Silver | Android 10 | Dolby Atmos | £199 £159 from Amazon

The WiFi-only version of the Galaxy Tab A is great value at just under £160, offering a solid tablet experience on top of Android with a bunch of cool stuff thrown in by Samsung. The perfect accompaniment of an evening.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1-inch, 32GB) | WiFi + LTE | Silver, Black, or Gold | Android 10 | Dolby Atmos | £249 £209 from Amazon

Just like the above, but with the added bonus of LTE (basically 4G), meaning you can take the Tab A anywhere you want with you and expect lightning fast internet. View Deal

So, if you've been on the fence about getting a new tablet for a while, now could be a good time to take the plunge and grab a discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab A.