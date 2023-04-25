Asus ROG Ally: official specs and launch date confirmed

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The wonderful world of handheld gaming is more popular than ever right now. Whether you're enjoying the nostalgic brilliance of the Nintendo Switch, or packing your hardcore gamer setup into a portable package with the Steam Deck, there really is something for everyone.

Now, there's a new competitor in the market – and it looks set to blow everything else out of the water. The Asus ROG Ally has seen multiple leaks and rumours in the past few weeks, and now we have a whole host of official specs to sink our teeth into.

Lets start with the processor. That's a purpose-built AMD Ryzen Z1 processor, with RDNA 3 graphics. That should make for a system which is fully capable of running AAA titles and intensive indies without breaking a sweat.

To help that further, a custom designed cooling system is in place to maximise performance. The ROG Ally features a Zero Gravity thermal system, where high-friction heat pipes ensure that cooling is always effective, regardless of what angle the ROG Ally is held at.

That's combined with ultra-thin heatsink fins, which provide a greater overall surface area and dual fan system which keeps everything cool. Asus say the fans are super quiet too, meaning it won't affect your gaming experience.

Of course, for top-tier gaming, you're going to want a top-quality display. The ROG Ally delivers in that department too, featuring a 1080p panel with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth motion. There's also 500 nits of max brightness, which should make it usable in most scenarios.

The device will run Windows 11 as standard, and a special edition of the Armoury Crate software – found on gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone 7 – will bring all of your games on different launchers into one, convenient place. At launch, users will even get a 90-day free trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, bringing hundreds of titles to the device.

The ROG Ally also weighs a respectable 608 grams, making it easy to hold for longer sessions. That undercuts the Steam Deck by about 10%, for reference. More details will emerge at the official launch event for the ROG Ally, which is set to take place on the 11th of May.