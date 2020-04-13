Astounding EE SIM only deal delivers 100GB of data each month for cheap

EE is the UK's fastest mobile network, which is why whenever it drops a new SIM only deal it is absolutely worth checking out. And its latest really doesn't disappoint, as it delivers 100GB of data to use each month, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, for just £20 per month.

What we like about this SIM only deal, too, is that it comes with a medium length contract of 18 months, and that free delivery is also included.

100GB of data is, for all intents and purposes, unlimited data unless you are a very heavy user. With that allowance tucked under your belt you've got great flexibility to stream all the content you want from Disney+ or Netflix, for example, as well as listen to Ultra HD music and download massive files.

And, while a few other SIM plan suppliers can match EE for data or price, they can't match it for speed, making this SIM plan a phone enthusiasts ideal setup. The full details of the EE SIM only deal can be viewed below:

