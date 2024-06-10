Apple Watch adds new AI-powered feature for a picture-perfect watch face

Apple Watch users get ready, as there’s a new update that’ll make it even easier to find the perfect photo for your watch face, making it more personal and prettier than it was before. Intrigued? Here’s what we know.

Lots of new features for WatchOS 11 have been announced at WWDC 2024 and one of them is a new AI-powered feature that will now select the perfect photo from your gallery for your new watch face.

Apple said: “Machine learning intelligently identifies, scores and curates the best photos based on facial expressions, aesthetics, and composition. Then, a custom algorithm elegantly frames the image with the time.” Previously, when selecting a new photo for your watch face from your gallery they weren’t re-framed, so this should make things easier.

Once your picture has been re-framed you’ll then be able to customise your watch face even further. This includes changing the background to a bold colour, or there’s a monotone option if you want to keep things looking sleek and chic.

This wasn't the only update for WatchOS 11 either, as Apple announced a new Vitals App to better track and explain your health changes, as well as a new feature that rates your workout effort (although this has been present on many other wearables for a long time).