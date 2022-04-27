You can now repair your own Apple iPhone... but it's kind of pointless

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Apple has today launched a new iPhone service where anyone that owns either an iPhone 12, iPhone 13 or a third-generation iPhone SE can perform certain repairs themself.

Originally announced back in November 2021, Self Service Repair allows iPhone users to obtain repair manuals as well as Apple components via its own Self Service Repair Store , so that users can carry out fixes. The website is said to offer "more than 200 individual parts and tools" including displays, batteries and cameras.

Apple will also offer a tool rental kit for $49 that will let customers make more than one single repair. It must then be returned within a week. Later this year, the Apple program will add manuals and further pieces to perform repairs on Mac computers with Apple silicon.

To begin any repair, Apple recommends reading up on its Self Service Repair manual before then proceeding to order the necessary parts and tools

"Self Service Repair is part of Apple’s efforts to further expand access to repairs," said Apple in a press release. "For the vast majority of customers who do not have experience repairing electronic devices, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair."

The unexpected factor of all this is that the cost to repair your own iPhone is not a million miles away from getting a professional repair (minus labour). Apple has stated that it is charging consumers the parts at the "same price" as those in the tech giant's "network of authorized repair providers". An iPhone 13 Battery and Screw Kit is $69 but replacing an out of warranty battery via Apple directly costs exactly the same.

Certain repairs done manually will result in a credit on your account when returning a part for recycling. An iPhone 13 camera module is priced at $111.75, however, is reduced to $59.25 once you take credit into account. The Apple Self Service Repair Store is available now in the US and will arrive in Europe later this year before then been expand to additional countries.